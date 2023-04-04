KEARNEY — Alderman Kathy Barger won re-election to Kearney’s First Ward aldermanic seat based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board Tuesday, April 4.

Barger will serve another two-year term after besting challenger Scott Stubler. Barger took 60% or 314 of the 525 votes cast to Stubler’s 40% or 210 votes cast.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com

