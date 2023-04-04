KEARNEY — Alderman Kathy Barger won re-election to Kearney’s First Ward aldermanic seat based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board Tuesday, April 4.
Barger will serve another two-year term after besting challenger Scott Stubler. Barger took 60% or 314 of the 525 votes cast to Stubler’s 40% or 210 votes cast.
“I am very happy that voters came out to the polls to support me. From people giving donations to endorsements to just allowing me to put up my signs, people were very supportive,” she said after the win Tuesday. “I hope that I can continue to work hard for them every day so that we can continue to make Kearney the great city that it is.”
Barger said she looks forward to continuing work on the new Interstate 35 interchange at 19th Street and related areas.
“There’s going to be a lot of development on that side of town so watching that and shepherding that is going to be really important. We’ve got Hall Park (a senior park planned for the downtown area off Missouri Highway 92) that is sort of in production, we are working on the design for that, so there’s a lot of things coming down the road that are very exciting,” she told the Courier-Tribune. “I’m very excited to be a part of all of that.”
Recreational marijuana tax
In addition to Barger getting elected, Mayor Randy Pogue also retains his seat after being unopposed on the April ballot. Pogue expressed gratitude to city’s voters, not only for re-electing him, but for passage of Proposition A, the city’s ballot effort to approve 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales sold in the city.
According to uncertified election results from the county election board, Prop A passed in Kearney overwhelmingly with 82% of the 1,008 votes cast. The tax will be in addition to any county and other taxes applied to recreational sales and will go directly to the city’s police department.
“Kearney continues to be one of the safest top-10 cities in the state and that doesn’t happen by accident. The voters supporting Prop A like they did just shows that we’ll continue to be able to make sure we're one of the safest cities in the state,” said Pogue.
