JEFFERSON CITY — The Board of State Canvassers, composed of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Judge Patricia Joyce and Judge Jon Beetem, certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election Tuesday, Dec. 8, according to a press release from the secretary's office.
“With November’s results official, we are pleased to have completed another successful election cycle in unprecedented times in Missouri,” Ashcroft said. “The success of November’s election is thanks to the tireless effort of Missouri’s voters, election authorities and poll workers.”
Official results show 3,026,028 Missourians, 70.07% of registered voters, voted in the general election.
The certification process, set by Missouri statute, ensures every vote is counted and vote totals are accurate before the results are official. After Election Day, local officials have two weeks to verify vote totals and evaluate provisional ballots.
The Secretary of State’s Office then has until the second Tuesday in December to validate the results reported by each of Missouri’s 116 local election authorities. The secretary of state and a panel of judges, comprising the Board of State Canvassers, then meet to certify the official results.
