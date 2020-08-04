CLAY COUNTY — Republican Bob Nance will remain Clay County treasurer after beating fellow Republicans Lisa Keefer and Jesse Leimkuehler in the Tuesday, Aug. 4 election. No Democrats filed for the four-year seat.
“I’m humbled with this victory. I just want to thank my wife, my friends and family and all the constituents that put their trust in me. I won’t let them down,” he said after unofficial results were tallied by the Clay County Election Board Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to working with the new commission, even though I know that won’t be until January.”
Nance captured almost 47% of the 19,906 votes cast in the 81 county precincts. Jesse Leimkuehler claimed nearly 34% or 6,704 votes and Lisa Keefer took roughly 19% or 3,870 votes.
Nance first became treasurer in 2019 after Gov. Mike Parson appointed him the position after the death the death of then-Treasurer Ted Graves.
In addition to serving as county treasurer for the past year, Nance is a former executive director for the Excelsior Springs Chamber of Commerce and Missouri District 36 state representative, representing parts of Ray and Clay counties. Nance also served as chair of the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners and on the Clay County Senior Services Board.
In addition to serving as treasurer, based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, Nance was elected to serve as Republican committeeman for Central Committee 38-2, beating William Bland by taking more than 70% of the 1,0002 votes cast for the seat.
