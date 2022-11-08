KANSAS CITY-NORTH — In the state representative race for Missouri House District 16, Chris Brown won his second term Tuesday, Nov. 8.
With 12 precincts turning in votes in Clay County, Brown netted 7,623 votes, or 58%, of the uncertified count from Clay County Election Board. His challenger, Democrat Fantasia Rene Bernauer, took 5,474 votes or 42% of those cast.
"I'm glad that I will get a second go-around," he said. "It was a nice margin for the victory. I believe the Northland voters again said they want to keep things simple. They want exceptional law enforcement, quality schools, job growth and inflation cut."
Brown currently sits on three committees: general laws, special committee on small business and workforce development.
"I am happy with my placement on these three," he explained.
Brown spoke of his first two years, saying it was a learning curve.
"That first year was my chance to take it all in, listen and learn," he said. "It's about figuring it out and where you need to be. By the second session, I was able to get some legislation done. It's an incredible learning process."
Brown said he is well known in the Northland, having been a history teacher for 32 years in the North Kansas City School District.
"I have built strong connections," he said. "Folks north of the river want a chance to better their lives, feel safe and see inflation cut. I'm looking forward to the next session."
