Candidate filing begins for county health board Dec 1, 2022

CLAY COUNTY — Candidate filing for open seats on the Clay County Public Health Board of Trustees opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.There are three positions up for the April 2023 ballot: two four-year terms and one one-year, unexpired term. The four-year seats are currently held by Kathy Ellermeier and Lancer Gates. Filing to be on the ballot for the April 2023 election is done at the Clay County Election Board office at 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty. Those eligible to seek office are resident taxpayers of the district.
