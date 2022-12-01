CLAY COUNTY — Candidate filing for open seats on the Clay County Public Health Board of Trustees opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

There are three positions up for the April 2023 ballot: two four-year terms and one one-year, unexpired term. The four-year seats are currently held by Kathy Ellermeier and Lancer Gates. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.