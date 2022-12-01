Ballot

Those seeking elected office on the April ballot can begin filing Tuesday, Dec. 6.

KEARNEY — Candidates who wish to seek elected office on the April 2023 ballot can begin filing for office Tuesday, Dec. 6. Open seats in Kearney with terms expiring in April include mayor, the city’s Board of Aldermen, Kearney School Board of Education and the fire district board.

