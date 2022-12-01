KEARNEY — Candidates who wish to seek elected office on the April 2023 ballot can begin filing for office Tuesday, Dec. 6. Open seats in Kearney with terms expiring in April include mayor, the city’s Board of Aldermen, Kearney School Board of Education and the fire district board.
Kearney School Board
Three Kearney School District Board of Education seats, each carrying a three-year term, will be on the April ballot. Currently, seats are held by Brian Hamm, Dan Holloway and Bree Switzer.
Filing opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 6 in the school district administrative office, 425 W. Washington St. Filing to be on the ballot can be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays when the office is open. The office will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 and remain closed until 8 a.m. Dec. 27. The last day to file is Dec. 27. Filing will be open that day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, call 628-4116.
Mayor & Board
of Aldermen
The seat for mayor and one seat each for the city’s First and Second wards on the Board of Aldermen will be on the April ballot. The mayoral seat carries a four-year term and each aldermanic seat carries a two-year term.
Current mayor is Randy Pogue while First Ward alderman is Kathy Barger and Second Ward alderman is Dan Holt.
Filing on Dec. 6 opens at 8 a.m. and can be done weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22. Filing will also be open 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 23 and closed Dec. 26. Filing must be done with the city clerk in City Hall, 100 E. Washington St.
All officers elected must be registered city and state voters, must not be delinquent in payment of any state income, personal property, municipal or real property taxes on their place of residence and cannot be a past or present corporate officer of any fee office that owes any taxes to the state. A person filing for office also cannot have been found guilty of or pleaded guilty to a felony.
For more information, call 903-4738.
Kearney Fire & Rescue Protection District
One seat carrying a six-year term will be on the ballot for Kearney’s fire district. Currently, the seat is held by Ted Jacques. Filing is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the district headquarters, 201 E. Sixth St. Filing is closed Dec. 22 and 26.
Eligible candidates must be at least 24 years of age and a resident of the district for a year before the election and cannot be a district employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.