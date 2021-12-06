Candidate filing for election on the April 2022 ballot, which includes school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions, has been shortened by two weeks following passage of House Bill 271. The opening day for candidates to file is Tuesday, Dec. 7. The filing period will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 28. The following is a listing of local seats up for election.
Clay County
Clay County Public Health Center will have one, one-year unexpired term on the April 2022 ballot. Candidate filing can be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the filing period at Clay County Election Board, 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty.
Candidates must be a registered county voter.
Gladstone
Gladstone voters will elect a council member at large on the April ballot. This seat, currently occupied by Bill Garnos, carries a three-year term.
Candidate eligibility includes: being at least 21 years of age, a city resident for at least a year, a United States citizen and registered voter. Filing is open with the city clerk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in Gladstone City Hall, 7010 N. Holmes St. For more details, call 436-2200.
Holt
The city of Holt will have two aldermanic seats and the mayoral seat on the April ballot. All seats carry a two-year term. Current mayor is Betty Garton. One open aldermanic seat is currently held by Patti Pyne while the other remains vacant.
Candidates can file between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at Holt City Hall, 315 Main St. Candidates must be 18 or older, a city resident for at least a year before filing, a U.S. citizen and registered voter in Clay or Clinton counties and not in any tax arrears. For more details. Call 320-3391.
Holt Community Fire Protection District will also have an open seat on the April ballot. The term is for six years and the seat is currently held by Loren Thonan. Filing is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the district station, 260 N. Missouri Highway 33. For more details, call 320-3612
Kearney
Kearney School District will have two seats open on the April ballot. Both carry a term of three years. Currently, the seats are occupied by Board President Mark Kelly and member John Kern. Filing will be closed from 1 p.m. Dec. 17 to 8 a.m. Dec. 28 for the holiday break.
Filing can otherwise be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays in the administration building, 150 W. Missouri Highway 92. Masks must be worn in the building. For more details, call 628-4116.
Kearney’s Board of Aldermen will see two aldermanic seats on the April ballot, one for First Ward and one for Second Ward. Both seats, currently held by Gerri Spencer and David Lehman respectively, carry a two-year term.
Filing can be done weekdays in Kearney City Hall, 100 E. Washington St. For more details, call 903-4727 or visit kearneymo.us/government/municipal_elections.php.
Liberty
Liberty Hospital will have two seats on the April ballot. One for a six-year term and another for a four-year term. Candidates must be at least 30 years old, U.S. citizens and voters in the hospital district who have lived in the district for at least one year.
Filing can be done weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Eve when offices are closed, at Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive.
Liberty Public Schools also has seats available for candidate filing. There are two, three-year terms up for election. Seats are currently held by D. Scott Connor and Andrew Roffman.
Filing is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays during the filing period with the exception of Dec. 22 to 24, when the central office is closed. Filing is also open until 5 p.m. Dec. 28. Those interested may file at the Liberty School District Administration Center located at 8 Victory Lane, Liberty. For more details, call 736-5301.
Smithville
Smithville School Board will have two open seats on the ballot, each carrying a three-year term. Seats are currently held by Sarah Lamer and Len Matthies.
Candidates must be at least 24, have resided in the state for at least a year, be a district taxpayer and U.S. citizen and be able to complete 18.5 hours of required training within a year of election. School will be closed for Christmas break starting Dec. 20, but filing can be otherwise completed at the district office from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays in the 600 block of South Commercial Avenue. The office will be open until 5 p.m. Dec. 17. During holiday closure or in the event of a COVID-19 closure, Filing will be done by appointment. For more details, call 532-0406.
Races on the ballot for the city of Smithville consist of mayor and aldermanic seats in each of the city’s three wards. Current mayor is Damien Boley. The First Ward seat is currently held by Dan Ulledahl while the Second Ward seat is held by Steve Sarver and Third Ward seat by Marvin Atkins. All seats carry a two-year term.
Filing can be done during business hours weekdays at City Hall, 107 W. Main St. Candidates must be at least 25 for mayor and 21 for alderman; a U.S. citizen, city resident for at least one year and registered voter; and not owe any debts to the city. For more details, call 532-3897.
Smithville Area Fire Protection District will also have seats up for election in April. Terms expiring are two, six-year terms currently held by Bob Painter and Debbie Childress and a two-year term held by Ken Wilson.
Filing can be done at the district headquarters between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 341 Park Drive.
