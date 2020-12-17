LIBERTY — Candidates wishing to file for municipal election during the period of Friday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 may do so by appointment only.
This action is a result of pandemic staffing schedules through the holiday period.
Contact Deputy City Clerk Janet Pittman at 439-4416 or jpittman@libertymo.gov to schedule a time.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
