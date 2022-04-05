SMITHVILLE — In a race that saw incumbents winning until most precincts in Platte and Clay counties were reported, newcomers upset those seeking reelection to six-year terms on the Smithville Area Fire Protection District board.
Based on uncertified results from both counties Tuesday, April 5, Jason Ekis and Ryan Larson each won election to a six-year term, ousting incumbents Debbie Childress and Bob Painter. A two-year term on the ballot went to Ken Wilson, who ran unopposed.
Ekis received nearly 30%, or 1,065 votes, of the 3,574 cast in Clay County and more than 30%, or 133 votes, of the 438 total cast in Platte County.
“I want to thank everyone that supported me,” Ekis told the Courier-Tribune after results were posted. “I’m going to do my best to live up to my responsibilities.”
Ekis said one of his first priorities is to assimilate with fellow board members.
“I want to see where they are at with the goals that they have established and go from there,” he said.
Based on uncertified totals, Larson received nearly 26.5% of the Platte County votes, or 116 votes, and 26%, or 945 votes, of those cast in Clay County. Larson did not return a request for comment about his reaction to winning.
