LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, my friends and my community. To be elected at 26 years old to represent the city I grew up in is an incredible honor,” Lonsdale wrote on Facebook after his win, Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The race was close, with Lonsdale edging fellow Republican Eben Hall out by less than 300 votes. According to the SoS election return website, Lonsdale captured 53%, or 2,000 votes, of the total 3,768 votes cast to Hall’s 47% or 1,768 votes. As there was no Democratic contender in the primary, the winner of the Republican race won election to the state House seat.