Clay County ballot full of races for April 4

CLAY COUNTY — Those casting ballots in the Tuesday, April 4 election in Clay County will make a slew of decisions including who will represent them as aldermen and city councilmen as well as on the county public health board and local school boards to the fate of marijuana sales tax in cities and hundreds of millions dollars in bond funding.
The following is a recap of what is on the ballot that voters can bring into the ballot box with them.
Clay County
Public Health
Voters in Clay County Public Health’s boundaries will have three names to choose two from to serve a four-year term each on the county board of public health. Candidates are challenger John Barth and incumbents Kathy Ellermeier and Lancer Gates. In addition to two, four-year seats on the board, voters will decide who will be elected to a one-year from two candidates: Debbie Florido and Andrew Pileggi.
Marijuana sales tax
Voters in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will get a chance to decide on a 3% local sales tax on recreational marijuana sold at dispensaries in the cities on the April 4 ballot. This sales tax, if approved, would be in addition to other taxes like county sales tax, but would not be applied to medical marijuana sales.
Kearney currently has one dispensary. Tax funds, if approved, would be used for city police force training, said Mayor Randy Pogue. The mayor he was unsure how much revenue would be generated by the tax is approved by voters.
In Liberty, the plan is to use tax revenue, if approved, for public safety needs. City Administrator Curt Wenson said preliminary projections are that this 3% sales tax would generate approximately $300,000 based on two existing marijuana dispensaries in Liberty. The revenue, if approved, could aid in recruiting and retention for police, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and 911 dispatchers, said city leaders.
Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said based on estimates from Missouri Municipal League, $150,000 in tax revenues is projected to be generated per outlet per year if voters approve the added tax. Smithville has one dispensary.
“Funds will go into the general fund, but they will be accounted for and reviewed separately on an annual basis,” she said. ”Staff anticipates tracking that separately and use will be determined annually through the budget process.”
A poll of online Courier-Tribune readers in mid- to late-February asked local voters if they would support the added tax. Of the 181 who responded, 97 said they would while the other 84 said “no.”
Kearney
Five candidates on the April ballot are seeking election to three seats on the Kearney School Board. The top three vote-getters will be elected and serve a three-year term. Candidates are incumbent Bree Switzer and challengers Nicolas Vasquez, Nancee Ruzicka, Richard Cawthon and Leonard Broughton.
Incumbent Kathy Barger faces challenger Scott Stubler for election on the April ballot to Kearney’s open First Ward seat on the city’s Board of Aldermen. The seat carries a two-year term.
Liberty
Two candidates, Gieselle Fest and Shelton Ponder, are vying for the open First Ward seat on Liberty City Council on the April 4 ballot. The winner will serve a four-year term.
Incumbent Kevin Graham faces challenger Todd Blair for election to Liberty’s Third Ward City Council seat on the April ballot. The winner will serve a four-year term.
Incumbent Mike Hagan faces challenger Josh Crawford for the Fourth Ward seat up for election this April in Liberty. Matthew Smith dropped out of the race, but did it after the deadline to have his name removed from the ballot. The winner will serve a four-year term.
Voters in Liberty Public Schools’ boundaries will have eight names to choose three from for Liberty School Board. Terms are for three years each. Candidates are incumbents AJ Byrd and Angela Reed and challengers Brian Ahart, Jenn Bauer, Amanda Beers, Karl Cox, Luba Koval and Kira Montuori.
School district voters will also decide the fate of a $120 million bond issue that is sought for districtwide facility updates. If approved, while the amount of debt paid will not be increased, the length of how long debt will be paid will be. Along with the bond issue, the district is asking voters for a levy transfer that will move 50 cents from the district debt service levy to the district operating levy, which as district leadership describes it, will free up additional funds to be used to attract and retain staff,
Steven Anderson, Liberty Public Schools chief operations officer, said the $120 million bond issue will be divided into $100 million for facility repairs and improvements and $20 million in debt restructuring. The second question will look at increasing the operating tax levy ceiling to $4.88 per $100 of assessed valuation aimed at capital improvements and general operating expenses of the district, including increasing compensation for employees.
“If these measures do not pass, we could re-evaluate the plan that was presented and consider whether to place a new plan before voters and/or we could look at funding some of the work through our capital planning process, which has limitations,” Anderson said. “If this bond is approved, it would be considered new debt and would likely be scheduled for a 20-year term.”
If approved, Anderson said work would likely not begin until the fall after design, bidding and permitting were complete and that construction would take three to four years to complete.
Smithville
Challenger Kristine Bunch and incumbent Dan Hartman face off for election on the April ballot to Smithville’s open First Ward seat on the city’s Board of Aldermen. The seat carries a four-year term.
Those casting votes in Smithville’s Second Ward election April 4 will have three names on the ballot to choose from. The winner will serve a four-year term. Candidates are former Alderman Melissa Wilson and newcomers John Wallace and Scott Allen. Allen told the Courier-Tribune he dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the ballot as he did not withdraw in time to have it removed.
Three seats are up for Smithville School Board on the April ballot. Incumbent Susan Whitacre along with Stacia Cudd, Patrick Nichols, Samantha Oryshyn and Brooke Perkins are vying for the seats. The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms.
Voters within Smithville School District boundaries will also be asked to decide if the district should issue $17.5 million in bonds to pay for districtwide updates. The bond issue will not require an increase in the amount of tax paid each year by taxpayers, but will extend the number of years debt is paid if approved.
“If the bond doesn’t pass, we will continue to follow our District Master Facilities Plan and evaluate a future election date to ask our community for approval of a ‘no tax rate increase’ general obligation bond. In the short term, the major projects will be put on hold, but we will continue our preventative maintenance to address facility improvements as our normal operating budget allows,” said Robert Hedgecorth, the district’s executive director of support services.
If approved, debt payments will be extended approximately three years, Hedgecorth said.
“If the bond passes in April, we will start work on the projects in the summer of 2023. We will begin excavation on the transportation facility and we will replace the remote terminal units at the middle school and Horizon elementary. Work on the sidewalk and safety improvements will also start in the summer of 2023. The high school gym will also have the mezzanine walls demolished, but the expanded seating won’t be available until the summer of 2024,” he explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.