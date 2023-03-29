Clay County ballot full of races for April 4

CLAY COUNTY — Those casting ballots in the Tuesday, April 4 election in Clay County will make a slew of decisions including who will represent them as aldermen and city councilmen as well as on the county public health board and local school boards to the fate of marijuana sales tax in cities and hundreds of millions dollars in bond funding.

The following is a recap of what is on the ballot that voters can bring into the ballot box with them.

