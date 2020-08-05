CLAY COUNTY — In a post on the Clay County Board of Election website posted late on Wednesday, Aug. 5, there will be a recount of the primary races from Tuesday on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The post read in its entirety, "During the verification process discrepancies were discovered in the 08/04/2020 Primary Unofficial Election Results. It was later discovered there was a programming error on the tabulators that affected some races. Our vendor is still investigating the cause of the error. The Election Board along our vendor Adkins Printing will be conducting a recount at 1 p.m. on 08/06/2020, Adkins will be assisting in the verification process. All election results are unofficial until we have completed the verification process."
Democrat director Tiffany Francis said when she and Republican Director Patty Lamb started the verification process, which takes place the day after the election, they noticed that in some races, candidates received zero votes.
"It looks like there was a programming error," Francis said. "It seems, at first overview, to be affecting the Democratic candidates, especially for eastern and western commissioner and sheriff."
Francis said the numbers are unofficial on election night and that numbers can change some with provisional ballots.
"We are going to look at every race," she said. "We do a 5% recount after every election. These are both by machine and by hand. With these errors, we are doing 100% of the precincts by machine and if we have to do a hand recount, we will do that too."
This is an ongoing story and more details will be published as they become available.
