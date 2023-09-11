Clay County voters to decide 911 fee on November ballot

Voters in Clay County will decide on the Nov. 7 ballot whether to implement a $1 monthly fee on wireless devices capable of calling 911 to fund the regional 911 system.

“Since 1993, the funding mechanism for 911 has been a tax on landline phones. As the number of landlines in Clay County dwindles, the county is having to pull funds from other places to cover the costs,” reads a release from the sheriff’s office about the ballot measure. “This year, the county will pay more than $1.1 million for its portion of the metro area’s regional emergency communications system, which is managed by the Mid-America Regional Council. The fees from landlines will cover only about $218,000. The county receives an additional $40,000 from state assistance, but that still leaves a deficit of about $850,000. County leaders expect that deficit to grow annually.”

