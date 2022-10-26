On the ballot

Voters casting Clay County ballots in the November election will decide whether the county will drop its commercial property surtax by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from $1.59 to $1.44.

Proponents of the measure, called Proposition A on the ballot, say doing so will make the county more competitive in the development landscape while those opposed say it will create funding losses to taxing jurisdictions like school districts and emergency services.

