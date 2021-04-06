CLAY COUNTY — Based on uncertified election results from the Tuesday, April 6 ballot in Clay and Platte counties, Metropolitan Community College will expand its offering of in-district tuition rates to those in Liberty Public Schools, but not those in Kearney or Smithville districts.
The ballot question in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville school districts, along with others in the Kansas City area, asked voters if they wanted to increase their property taxes 21.28¢ per $100 of assessed valuation to provide in-district tuition rates to students from those K-12 districts who decide to attend the community college. LPS voters in Clay County said “yes” with 58% of the 4,543 votes cast.
In contrast, those in Kearney overwhelming said “no,” with roughly 78% of the 1,402 votes cast against the measure. In Smithville’s district, 89% of the 132 votes cast in Platte County said “no,” while another 79% of 956 votes said “no” in the portion of Smithville School District in Clay County.
