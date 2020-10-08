KEARNEY — Common Sense for Common People, a grass roots conservative group, will host Lydia McEvoy, a Republican and current county collector who is running on the November ballot for Western Clay County Commissioner, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the downstairs conference room of ReeceNichols, 307 S. Jefferson St. in Kearney.
McEvoy plans to discuss how she will serve, if elected. McEvoy faces current state Rep. Jon Carpenter, a Democrat, on the Nov. 3 ballot for the commissioner seat.
The event is open to the public.
