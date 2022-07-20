Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. will host a forum for all candidates seeking election on the Aug. 2 ballot to the Clay County Commission to a forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
"While Clay County mayors and your (economic development council) led the effort to change our county government, creating seven commissioners instead of the previous three members, we know those efforts will be futile unless quality candidates are elected by informed voters," states a release from the Clay County Economic Development Council on the forum.
The forum will be moderated by retired political journalist Mike Mahoney, and held in Raymond R. Brock Jr. Hall located at 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway in Kansas City.
For more details on candidates and where they stand on issues, visit MyCourierTribune.com/news/election_news.
