A poll worker helps a Clay County voter at the election board office at 100 W. Mississippi Street in downtown Liberty Tuesday, Nov. 8. Workers said the polling location remained busy all day with a steady stream of voters casting ballots.
Incumbent Jerry Nolte faced challenger Dan Troutz on the November ballot in his reelection bid for presiding Clay County commissioner.
Joann Lawson is the county's first eastern at-large commissioner.
Western At-Large Commissioner-elect Jason Withington says he is excited to get to work to fix roads and bridges for his fellow Clay Countians.
Jay R. Johnson is the county's first eastern seat 2 commissioner. He said his first order of business will be to work with the other commissioners "to pass a responsible budget in January."
CLAY COUNTY — Residents in Clay County will have more commissioners representing them now that the county constitution has taken full effect and voters elected three new officeholders and an incumbent Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Clay County Commission now moves from three members to seven.
Those elected will join seated Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter, Eastern Commissioner Megan Thompson and Western Seat 2 Commissioner-Elect Scott Wagner, who won his seat in the August primary by capturing more than 50% of the votes cast. Wagner and those elected Tuesday will be sworn into office at the start of 2023.
Presiding commissioner
Based on uncertified election results from the Clay County Election Board, incumbent Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte retains his seat after besting challenger Dan Troutz in Tuesday’s election. He captured 72% of the 75,277 votes cast, or 53,952 votes, to Troutz’s 28%, or 21,325 votes. Nolte will serve another four-year term.
“I really appreciate the fact that they’ve allowed me to continue to be back in office for another four years,” Nolte said of voters after his win Tuesday. “What we’re looking at now is the ability to go forward with a seven-person commission and I think it’s going to be so much more functional and so much better to serve the public. I think we have really great things ahead of us.”
Eastern at-large commissioner
In the race for eastern at-large commissioner, JoAnn Lawson came out victorious, capturing 57%, or 42,679 votes, of the 74,970 votes cast to her challenger’s Steve Wolcott’s capturing of 43%, or 32,291, of the votes cast.
Lawson gave a heartfelt thanks to voters after her win Tuesday.
“Thank you so very much,” she said. “I appreciate each and every vote. I appreciate the sign locations that I got and everyone that worked so hard. You don’t do something like this by yourself. My family, friends and great supporters, I just couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The eastern at-large commissioner-elect will serve a two-year term and represent the entirety of Clay County.
“I’m going to be a full-time commissioner, that’s No. 1. I’ll be there when they need me and I’m going to do a very outstanding job and make them proud,” Lawson said of her constituents, adding she looks forward to addressing the county’s roads and bridges “as soon as possible.”
First up for the new commission, Nolte said, is approving the county budget.
“The budget will be first order of business. It’ll be presented later on this month to the sitting commission, but it won’t be voted on until after the first of the year when we have our full compliment of seven commissioners. That’s our first thing right there to take care of.”
Lawson said she is ready for the challenge of tackling the budget and plans to “go through it with a microscope” to see where waste can be trimmed and determine the most effective uses of taxpayer dollars.
Western at-large commissioner
Jason Withington won a close race against Ken Jamison to capture the western at-large commissioner seat. He will now serve a two-year term and represent all of the county.
Based on uncertified election results from the county election board, Withington took 51%, or 37,681 votes, of the 73,463 cast. Jamison captured 49% or 35,782 votes.
As the primary was also a tight race, Withington said he was not surprised Tuesday’s election was also close. He called Tuesday’s Election Day “a good day.”
“It took all of us. This wasn’t about one candidate, it was about the people of Clay County and I’m going to do everything I can to represent them every day,” he said after returns came in Tuesday. “We’ve got roads and bridges that need to be replaced and maintained. We have a (sheriff’s office) that needs a new jail and new resources so we are going to get busy representing the people.”
Eastern Seat 2 commissioner
In the race for eastern seat 2 commissioner, Jay R. Johnson bested Sherry Duffett for election to the four-year term. He will now represent the entirety of the county as he took 57%, or 23,100, of the 40,662 votes cast, according to uncertified results. Duffett took 43% or 17,562 votes.
“I am very humbled and do not take this election lightly. I promise all Clay Countians I will give my best effort to make this county an even better place to live, work, and play,” he said after results were in Tuesday. “I will do so while being as accessible, responsive, accountable and as transparent as possible. Servant leadership is often forgotten by many politicians, not me.”
Johnson said his first order of business will be to work with the other commissioners "to pass a responsible budget in January."
“Being a good steward over taxpayer money is paramount for commissioners. I will ensure fiscal responsibility and accountability. Thanks to all my supporters who helped me win this election and congratulations to the other commissioners-elect. I look forward to working with them all.”
