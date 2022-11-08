CLAY COUNTY — Residents in Clay County will have more commissioners representing them now that the county constitution has taken full effect and voters elected three new officeholders and an incumbent Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Clay County Commission now moves from three members to seven.

Those elected will join seated Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter, Eastern Commissioner Megan Thompson and Western Seat 2 Commissioner-Elect Scott Wagner, who won his seat in the August primary by capturing more than 50% of the votes cast. Wagner and those elected Tuesday will be sworn into office at the start of 2023.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

