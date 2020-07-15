CLAY COUNTY — Incumbent Republican County Public Administrator Sarah Mills Rottgers faces no opposition from her party on the Aug. 4 primary ballot. Democratic candidate Jeremy Eden also faces no opposition in his party so both move on to face one another in the November general election.
More details on each candidate, including where they stand on issues and their experience, will be published in future editions of the Courier-Tribune.
