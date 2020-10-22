CLAY COUNTY — Current County Clerk Megan Thompson and political newcomer Dustin Bell are facing off in the race for eastern county commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Both participated in interviews with the Courier-Tribune ahead of the election and discussed where they stand on issues and questions posed to them by voters.
Infighting & transparency
Thompson, a Republican, said there is a lot of division among current commissioners that needs to stop.
“We are all public servants. I think that anybody that works in county government should always put the best interest of our community at heart. That is why, as eastern commissioner, I would work professionally with all commissioners, elected officials and employees to serve our community,” she said.
Bell, a Democrat, said proper communication where commissioners are allowed to speak freely and openly with one another is needed to help end infighting.
“If someone is scared to share an idea, nothing will ever get accomplished,” he said.
In addition, member-specific transparency, the Democratic candidate said, should end.
“I feel one of the commissioners is very transparent and the other two are less than so,” Bell said, adding to improve transparency, he would shift public commission meetings from Mondays to weekends to encourage and allow for more public participation.
For the sake of needed transparency, Thompson said as commissioner she would instruct all county employees to fully cooperate with the citizen-petitioned state audit of the county.
In addition, Thompson said she would restore the public comment period during regular commission meetings and increase the number of commission meetings per month.
“We are going to end overuse of secret executive meetings that are done behind closed doors. That is not transparent government,” she added.
Costly contracts
Thompson said current commissioners have squandered hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on high-priced lawyers and Jefferson City lobbyists.
“It is shameful. That is why, as eastern commissioner, I will actually bring forth a measure that will allow for us to fire these high-priced lawyers and lobbyists that we are currently wasting money on,” she said. “This money would be far better used to fund our sheriff’s department and the men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety.”
To help set the county on the right path, looking at expensive contracts with outside legal firms and lobbyists may be needed, said Bell.
“Legal firms, maybe. I would have to look more into the subject and what the particular case is. But as for lobbyist groups, in my opinion, money has no business being in politics,” he said.
Department resources & commissioner recall
In terms of the county budget and related funding as well as staffing for elected county offices, Bell said work is needed.
“They are definitely not properly funded and staffed,” said Bell of county offices and departments. “A big one I hear about is policing, things along that line. I believe for the last four years they’ve had their budget cut back or taken out of. That’s affected their training, what they’ve been able to get and other things.”
As county clerk for the last six years, Thompson said she has seen a lot of budget inequity being approved by the commission, particularly in connection with the sheriff’s office.
“These are the men who put their lives on the line for our safety and they deserve a commission that is going to back them up,” she said.
Another issue with the current commission, said candidates, is delegating of too much authority to staff. One of the most glaring and problematic examples of this delegation of duties, Thompson said, was when commissioners striped her office of its duty handling Sunshine Law requests. That power was given to a county assistant administrator and an outside legal firm by current associate commissioners.
The move, she said, costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills when it used to cost “next to nothing,” when handled in her office.
“That excess money that we are wasting on that decision from our rogue commissioners could easily be spent on roads and bridges to keep our community safe,” she said.
“No one person can do or know everything; sometimes you do have to delegate, but you do have to take responsibility for the people you’ve delegated those actions to,” said Bell.
More oversight by county leaders is needed, said candidates. An example Thompson used to illustrate a lack of budgetary oversight by current commissioners is the millions of dollars Western Commissioner Gene Owen has approved for the controversial “pet project Annex.”
“You need to accept responsibility for the duties you have accepted to take,” she said of lack of public input and oversight on the project, adding power should not be given to unelected bureaucrats.
“Commissioners serve out a great deal of oversight for the budget, but the clerk’s office should always remain independent to be a check toward those commissioners,” Bell said.
When talks turned to projects at Smithville Lake and related budget spending, candidates differed.
“Smithville Lake is a nice park, it’s a beautiful place that attracts a lot of people. A lot of people need more staff to clean up after them and make sure campsites are well-maintained,” Bell said of his being OK with expenses at the lake.
While there are worthwhile projects like dock repairs and deferred maintenance that are needed for public safety at Smithville Lake, Thompson said other projects like remodeling a house the county owns at the lake for a county administrator to live in is not one of them.
If commissioners are unable to help the county move in the right direction and provide needed and proper oversight as well as do the will of the people who put them in office, both candidates said citizens should have the power to recall a commissioner.
Recall power is one of several new features included in the proposed county constitution, also on the November ballot. While he likes the power of recall, Bell said he is mostly opposed to the constitution as proposed.
“For one, it would make the clerks not independent,” said Bell. “You need the clerk to be independent to have a check on the commissioners. …”
“As we have seen from our corrupt commissioners, they have given themselves giant pay raises, they have broken Sunshine Law and they have wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on shady, back room land deals. We need something put in place to stop people like them in the future,” said Thompson.
In terms of overall support for the county constitution as presented on the ballot, Bell said he is opposed while Thompson said voters should decide for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.