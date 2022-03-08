David Lehman Candidate Bio

Number of years living in city limits: 50

Educational background, including any degrees earned: 1980 graduate of Kearney High School

Occupation: Certified Building Official with Lexington

Social media/website contact info related to campaign: email, dlehman4863@gmail.com; facebook.com/lehmanaldermanward2

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: 9 years on the Kearney R-1 School Board and 2 years as an alderman in Ward 2 for Kearney

Have you ever been employed by the city? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end? From January 1999 to August 2005; was building inspector and promoted to chief inspector before leaving