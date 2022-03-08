KEARNEY — When voting in the April election, voters in Kearney’s Second Ward will have two familiar names from which to choose one candidate to represent them on the Board of Aldermen for the next two years. Candidates are incumbent David Lehman and Marie Steiner, a former alderman who for multiple terms held the seat Lehman occupies.
The Courier-Tribune asked each biographical and issue questions related to the city that were submitted by voters. For fairness in length to all, candidates were asked limit answers on issues questions to 50 words each.
In addition to coverage here, extended coverage including more answers to questions on issues facing the city and videos of each candidate are available in the online version of this article at MyCourierTribune.com.
Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
Do you believe tax abatements and/or TIFs should be granted to developers for land that is not blighted?
Lehman: “No, I do not believe that tax abatements/TIFs should be granted unless the land is blighted, and the way Kearney is growing there isn’t much land that I would consider as blighted. If there is land that truly meets the definition of blight, then it could be looked at."
Steiner: “Pays for infrastructure improvements — streets, sewers, parking lots — in the area near a new development.”
Should the police department be improved in terms of transparency in department operations and communicating data and information regarding arrests and charges to the public? If so, how?
Lehman: “We have a great police department, one of the finest in the area! The police department regularly post on Facebook about things that they have been involved in. I don’t believe there is a problem with transparency with our police department and how information is made available to the public.”
Steiner: “In my research, Missouri is now in process of consolidating the municipal court system information so it may be tracked as on Casenet — Missouri's court system.”
Do you think the plan to put a pool in Kearney as it stands from the mayor's proposal is a good use of taxpayer dollars? Why or why not?
Lehman: “The city has purchased land to build a pool or community center on. The board has not approved a plan for a new pool/community center. When the time comes, we will be transparent about that plan, cost and what we believe to be the best way to fund it.”
Steiner: "If taxpayers no longer wanted a pool, the city would be first to know. When elected, you work for the people of Kearney, and taxpayers have asked for a pool.”
What will you do to help bring more diverse acts and a full slate of concerts to the amphitheater?
Lehman: “Our parks department does a great job of bringing diverse acts to the amphitheater; the last two years have been bound by COVID guidelines. We hope that 2022 will allow us to again have a full slate of concerts. Contact the parks department for a particular act that you want.”
Steiner: “More revenue — what it comes down to. There is cost with all productions. Amphitheater may not have equipment and manpower to operate and support production. There is a shift — focus on local concert series, focus on quality of artist rather than name value. Parks & Rec. welcome suggestions.”
What is the biggest issue impacting the city and how would you work to resolve it?
Lehman: “I believe our biggest issue remains managed growth. The new interchange will start construction in April and that will open lots of developable land. We must be good partners with our school district also. Developers need to be held accountable for improvements around their development and not the taxpayers."
Steiner: “Our sewer/ infrastructure, more affordable housing and our interchange. Support the continued work the BOA and mayor, who have started on these projects.”
What can aldermen do to help attract more residents to live, play and work downtown?
Lehman: “We have a lot of exciting things happening downtown this year with the legend’s festival, Octoberfest, the lighted Christmas parade; and we have approved a small multi-family development on North Washington Street next to the VFW that will bring more residents downtown. Lions Park has been a great addition to downtown."
Steiner: “The Kearney Enrichment Council and Kearney chamber do a fantastic job attracting residents to play downtown. Chamber is always promoting Kearney to attract new businesses. We need the right development for affordable housing and it takes time and revenue. We want to do it right the first time.”
Are you in favor of multipurpose and multi-family housing in and around downtown? Why or why not?
Lehman: “I am in favor of quality multi-family that’s built and maintained downtown and throughout town if it is in the right location that is safe for the residents and developed correctly. We must be careful of the heritage and the buildings downtown to not lose our history just for growth."
Steiner: “If it doesn’t create a safety or traffic issue or take away the small-town atmosphere and will create more foot traffic for shops downtown.”
How will you work to ensure your constituents are educated on issues impacting them and their wallet/pocketbook?
Lehman: “I am always opened to hearing from the voters in both wards. if I am reelected, it will be a decision of the people that I serve. I always update my Facebook page and will answer any question at my city email address or dlehman4863@gmail.com or in the public.”
Steiner: “Raise awareness- Kearney Senior Center meals, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Tech Café and Senior Social Club Tues. and Thurs.; VFW Friday night meals, Saturday breakfast; Kearney Food Pantry; The Farmers Market. Tourism, $17.7 billion spent annually- Missouri; Kearney Chamber Committee, Tourism Development – activity & development in Kearney.”
