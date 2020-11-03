CLAY COUNTY — Although he currently serves as a captain and public information officer in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as well as the county emergency management director, Will Akin will now be the next county sheriff.
According to uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board Tuesday, Nov. 3, Akin, a Republican, bested his Democratic opponent Wick Pickard, a former county deputy and area police officer, by almost 16,000 votes. Of the total 122,710 ballots cast in the race, Akin claimed 69,210 votes to Pickard’s 53,500.
This is a developing story. Akin’s reaction to the win and details on his goals for office will be published as they become available.
