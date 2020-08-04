SMITHVILLE — Republican Josh Hurlbert captured 82% of the votes in Clay County and 82% of the votes in Platte County, based on uncertified returns Tuesday, Aug. 4, to claim victory in the GOP primary for Missouri House District 12. He will face Democrat Wade Kiefer in the November general election.
“It’s been a good night,” Hurlbert said of his win. “All the eyes are on the November race. I will continue to look at the conservative issues and listen to the area constituents.”
Hurlbert added he will look at issues impacting the Northland including transportation funding, proper protection for police and aiding development while keeping taxes under control.
