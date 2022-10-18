CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either Sherry Duffett or Jay R. Johnson to represent them as the newly created eastern seat 2 Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. This seat carries a four-year term.

During interviews this month, candidates sat down with the Courier-Tribune to discuss their views on a variety of topics: tax increment financing used as business development incentives; state of first responders pay, training and equipment; plans for safety, education and infrastructure; library board oversight and member appointments; county parks and amenities; and Proposition A. 

Sherry Duffett says people want to be listened to and explains how she helps shed light on government operations.

Eastern seat 2 commission candidate Jay Johnson explains what is vital & how he will help move county forward.

Eastern Seat 2 Commissioner candidate Sherry Duffett explains the benefits she sees of an expanded county commission.

Johnson details transparency in action.

Duffett explains why tax increment financing projects get bad raps but are great for community.

Jay Johnson shares thoughts on when tax increment financing should be used.

Duffett says first responders need better pay.

Jay Johnson explains where money should come from to increase county deputy pay.

Sherry Duffett says groups in the Northland need to work together to improve safety, education and infrastructure in Clay County.

Jay Johnson discusses what he means by 'holistic approach' needed in community.

Eastern Seat 2 candidate Sherry Duffett says library board needs more oversight and review.

Jay Johnson discuss his thoughts on Mid-Continent Library board budget decisions.

Duffett explains why she doesn't support Proposition A on the Clay County Nov. 8 ballot.

Eastern seat 2 commission candidate Jay R. Johnson explains benefits of Prop A passage.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

