CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either Sherry Duffett or Jay R. Johnson to represent them as the newly created eastern seat 2 Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. This seat carries a four-year term.
During interviews this month, candidates sat down with the Courier-Tribune to discuss their views on a variety of topics: tax increment financing used as business development incentives; state of first responders pay, training and equipment; plans for safety, education and infrastructure; library board oversight and member appointments; county parks and amenities; and Proposition A.
Biggest issues facing county
Duffett thinks the biggest issue facing Clay County is trust, saying in recent years, there was a “big upheaval in county government.” Duffett added when a previous iteration of the commission cut public comment from commission meetings, she found it “egregious” because it eliminated the power of the people.
“People didn’t trust what our elected officials were doing, from the top down. … Even though some of the other elected officials were not involved in this, it reflected on them. People don’t trust elected people right now and I think it’s because people think they’re not accessible and they’re not engaged in the community. They want people they can believe in that are honest, that have integrity and are ethical and will treat them like a human being and not like they are some kind of servant so to speak,” she said. “Let’s be honest about what we’re doing.”
Johnson said it’s hard to pinpoint the biggest issue, but almost all revolve around money. If elected, he said he will work with current commissioners to reduce overspending and bring more light to government operations.
“What most people don’t realize is when you elect someone to the county commission, you’ve elected someone to manage over $100 million of your tax dollars. Most people don’t have that experience, most people haven’t managed much more than their own household budget. That’s one area I do have some expertise. I’ve managed over $1 billion in taxpayer money and my expertise is how to be more efficient with taxpayers’ money, how to have a more effective government using less taxpayer money, he said.
“… Money is a big deal, what do we do with our money, how do we spend it. Certainly, that probably touches everything, including on the side of corruption, touches on the side of power, touches on the side of maybe even some of the non-transparency that has been in the past. I think accountability, responsiveness, accessibility, transparency – those things are all vital to the commission.”
Transparency & accountability
As transparency and accountability have become issues in recent years, candidates provided their definition of what transparency and accountability between elected leaders and voters mean to them and spoke about how they would improve both if elected.
Duffett said she believes transparency and accountability are about “listening to and communicating with your taxpayers and with the other taxing jurisdictions."
"You have to listen, you have to communicate and you have to be engaged,” she said. “… We need to be able to let people come and speak their mind, listen to what they have to say and then try to work an avenue where we can resolve their issues.”
To rectify issues of the past, Duffett said she will “make myself available” and will provide her contact information to residents.
“I will be a full-time commissioner. If anybody wants to call me or email me or text, I will do my best to respond to their issues,” she said, adding if a question is asked of her and she doesn’t have all of the information needed to respond, she will get it and get back to the taxpayer.
She with an expanded commission it will no longer be a potential Sunshine Law violation if two commissioners confer as it was with a three-person commission. This, she said, will allow her to seek advice from others on the commission who may be more knowledgeable and can help her get the best answer for taxpayers.
Johnson said bureaucrats and politicians often forget they aren’t the bosses and that citizens are.
“Servant leadership is really what I’m talking about. When you keep that in mind no matter how long you’ve been office, I think that goes a long way with your transparency. What I mean by transparency is, to me, there’s nothing the public shouldn’t know unless there are some legal issues, legal ramifications, confidentiality issues, safety issues, whatever it is. There are a few of those and having been in the public sector for many, many years, I know that. There’s some things you just can’t share. There’s personnel issues that it’s illegal to talk about in public sometimes. Aside from those things you can’t legally share, there should be no secrets,” he said.
Johnson said taxpayers can expect to know exactly what he is doing, why he is doing it, and if residents ask a question, they will get a response.
“If I can tell you, I will tell you. If I can’t tell you, I will tell you exactly why I can’t tell you,” he said.
Voting on matters he or she may not agree with but constituents do
If faced with a situation where she is required to vote on a matter that she may not personally agree with but taxpayers do, Duffett said she would “let the majority rule,” adding she is able to look at both sides and compromise and that she wants taxpayers to have what they want if it’s reasonable.
Duffett defined reasonable as looking at all issues on the table and determining in an “adult and professional” manner what is viable and what is not, keeping in mind all decisions have consequences.
“What’s a synonym for reasonable? I don’t know. Let’s make sure we are doing what’s best for the citizens of Clay County and using their tax dollars in the best and appropriate manner,” she said.
Johnson said if faced with the same situation, depending on what is being voted on, he’d like to see matters go to the voters.
“Like the surtax that we have and the reduction in the surtax,” he said. “Unless I have a positive poll or take some kind of vote for that, just because there’s a squeaky wheel that doesn’t like something, that doesn’t necessarily represent all of the constituents. My decision is based on the right thing to do. … I’m going to do what’s best for the voters, what’s best for the county."
Tax increment financing as business development tools
When asked if they believe tax increment financing is one of the most viable tools for area development for all the taxing entities involved, Duffett called the incentives given to developers a “necessary evil” and said she couldn't think of a bad TIF project in Clay County.
“… Some great projects have developed because of that. The Shoal Creek Parkway development over here is a TIF development. That was going to be a landfill. That’s where Target is located, Target and that whole shopping area over there. They did a TIF and got some developers in there and now look at the growth that has come from that,” she said. "You’ve got the shopping area over by Best Buy, you’ve got the homes in Copperleaf, you’ve got the homes in Woodneath that expanded up to Montclair. I think that TIF development has really improved.”
Another TIF project, the area around Interstate 35 and Chouteau, Duffett said, was blighted and if not for a TIF, “who knows where that would have been.”
“That used to be the Winnwood swimming area and it’s really improved. There’s a shopping center down there that includes a grocery store. People in that area needed that,” she said, adding the development has provided jobs and lifted the economy.
Johnson said TIFs have morphed into something they were not designed to be. Originally designed for revitalizing blighted areas, Johnson said the incentives now are used as "starting points" for developers.
“What we’re doing is redirecting taxpayers’ money to a certain area and a certain development in the community. I’m not a big fan of that unless it benefits the entire community better than those tax dollars would have benefited the community if they had been going toward what they normally would’ve been going for,” he said, adding part of the problem with TIF usage is areas have to compete for developments.
“I hate to use TIF if we don’t have to, but sometimes it’s a matter of competition,” he said. “My thought is, if a developer can’t afford to do this project without the TIF, then maybe they shouldn’t do the project. … I think we’ve got to be very careful in how we use it.”
First responders pay, training & equipment
When it comes to county first responders and their pay, training and equipment, Duffett said she thinks they are trained properly, but need to be paid more.
“I’m just shocked at what they are paid. These people put their lives on the line for us every day, and I’m talking about Clay County sheriff’s (deputies), Liberty police officers, anybody that is a first responder. It is very upsetting that they are not making more than they do,” she said, adding she wants to look at the budget to see what can be done.
Duffett said with more money needed for the sheriff’s office, it was disappointing current commissioners lowered the property tax levy this month. The levy is a major revenue resource for the county.
“I think that’s two sides of the coin. Why are you saying we need money and we need to pay our sheriff’s deputies more and we need a new jail and all this other kind of stuff, but yet you’ve cut the levy? That’s what the basis is. The county operates off of a general levy and sales tax. Sales tax fluctuates, we can’t control what people buy," she said.
As to how money for first responders' pay can be found, she said, "Maybe we need to look at some departments and maybe there’s some dual working going on, we need to combine some offices, I don’t know. That’s one of the things as a new seven-member commission, we can look at and maybe we can come up with a better solution.”
Duffett added she would be willing to support an increased levy or tax effort put to voters to better support not just the sheriff’s office, but other county departments as well, especially IT as streamlining of servers and technology is needed.
“I would also be willing to look at across-the-board salaries and hourly wages for people,” she said.
Johnson thinks deputies are nowhere near adequately paid, pointing out starting salaries are $19.75 per hour. With the risk to life they face and legal knowledge they must possess, Johnson said current deputy pay is “embarrassing.”
Low pay, Johnson added, makes it harder for the sheriff to get quality applicants for deputies and jail detention officers and that “has to change.” Johnson also said if Sheriff Will Akin tells him he needs more money for training, he would do everything he could to help.
“The more training the better. I’m all for proper training, proper equipment and proper salary,” he said.
Johnson wants to up the sheriff’s budget by looking for government efficiencies elsewhere in the overall budget.
“I think we have it. The rate at which this county is growing, that adds to our coffers as far as taxes,” he said, adding he’d like to see deputies make at least $25 per hour.
Improving safety, education & infrastructure
In terms of improving safety, education and infrastructure overall, Duffett said communication is the biggest thing needed.
“Getting with the school districts, the other jurisdictions that have issues, listening to them, finding out what their issues are. We all need to work together instead of working on our own isolated little islands, which has been the issue,” she said. “… They probably all have the same issues. Well, let’s come with a compact resolution for that … .”
Internet access is also an issue in the county, Duffett said, because of lack of widespread broadband availability, especially in rural areas. Duffett said students having to complete school work remotely during the pandemic highlighted the need. She called the lack of access “unacceptable.”
“I think we need to get some infrastructure established combined with AT&T, Google, United, any of these technology services and get these kids on board,” she said.
Duffett added the commission can communicate more with school districts and county sheriff’s deputies that serve as school resource officers to better identify what schools need and how the commission can help.
In regards to safety, Johnson said it isn’t just the sheriff’s deputies that need support, but also the prosecutor’s office to ensure there are enough attorneys and investigators to prosecute crimes.
The biggest way to impact safety however, he said, is by taking a holistic approach where safety and education are involved and valued in all faucets of the community, not just government.
“You have a culture in your household, it’s not government’s job, this is the parents’ job. When you have a culture in your household where you value things like education, you value things like reading, when you value things like honesty, when you value things like integrity — that should be mimicked by your leaders in elected offices. That makes a big difference.”
When it comes to infrastructure, Johnson said that’s a basic need and the county needs to do a better job of long-term planning.
“That’s one of the failures in governments all over, that lack of forward thinking,” he said, adding a lot can be learned from the private sector and that officials should not be thinking about what can get done during their term, but what the long-term needs are. That is something he plans to improve upon with fellow commissioners, he said.
Library system budget & board oversight
Since the Mid-Continent Library board of trustees cut the system budget after it was initially adopted, residents have reached out to Courier-Tribune staff, expressing concerns about possible related cuts to services and questioned why some library board members seem to be opposed to Proposition L-related spending. Some asked if commissioner candidates approve of the board’s action as the commission is responsible for appointing members to the library board.
Duffett does not support the library board’s decision to cut more than $1 million from the budget, she said, and has been asked about it by residents.
“Now, how is that going to affect our libraries? They’re going to have to lay off staff. There goes jobs. They’re going to have to reduce times. There goes accessibility. Why they did that, I do not know,” she said. “I think we need to take a good look at who the members are on that commission and why they did this. They refused to comment. One board member in particular from Platte County kind of railroaded this whole thing and I am just totally appalled by it.”
Duffett said she not only voted in favor of Prop L when voters overwhelming approved the funding mechanism for library upgrades and expansions, but argued the importance of putting it on the ballot for Clay County with a former county commissioner.
Duffett said she doesn’t believe the county commission has enough oversight of the library board. Some members, she said, may need to not be on the board.
Johnson understands the decision to cut the budget as other sources of revenue related to county growth are coming in. He noted that the library board has never taken in the full amount of revenue allowed under Prop L and understands the board was not required to. He said the board's action is just lowering the amount of the increase to revenues taken in, not necessarily opposing Prop L.
“We get stuck in these percentage numbers and don’t realize that doesn’t compute the same as raw numbers. Our property taxes, the valuations and because we’re growing so fast, that number is going up every year. So, just because they reduce it by a certain percentage doesn’t mean the amount of money coming in is necessarily less,” he said.
Johnson also said people don’t realize the library system budget is also about the same as the county’s, around $100 million per year.
“That’s a lot of money and we’ve got 418.5 full-time equivalent employed positions,” he said. “We’ve got to look at efficiencies and how we can do things better and not rely so much on taxpayers’ money.”
A lot of the issues facing the library board, Johnson believes, is likely tied to a lack of trust, something impacting the nation as a whole.
“That, I think, is a deeper root cause for a lot of these issues and a lot of things going on with the board. There’s some trust issues going on there, and I think they need to be addressed,” he said. “Transparency helps with that. Transparency, some honesty and some ethical decision making is really what needs to be taking place.”
As to if the county commission has enough oversight of the library board, Johnson said he is unsure as he doesn’t know how the process may have changed with the enactment of the new constitution as other board appointment processes have changed. He added if he was part of the process, board member choices would be made based on “who is the best person for the job based on qualifications and a thorough vetting.”
Proposition A support
In addition to budget items related to first responders, county candidates where asked their thoughts on Proposition A, the November ballot measure that would reduce the county commercial property surtax.
Duffett said she does not support the measure.
“Once again, we’re talking about not having enough funding for different things and here they want to reduce another tax. This only affects commercial property by the way,” she said. “I talked to some major developers here in Clay County, they’re not concerned with the surtax. It doesn’t bother them and it’s not keeping businesses from developing here. …”
Johnson said he supports the measure because it allows small businesses to keep more of their profits and shows potential businesses the mindset of the county. However, it doesn’t really matter to him if it passes, he said, as it’s a minimal amount of money at 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“Which means for $10,000 valuation, you save $15. That’s not a lot of money. When it comes to the county coffers, that comes to about $1.7 million in county money less taken in that’s going to be left to those businesses,” he said, adding due to growth and being more competitive in businesses attractions with the lower rate, the county will still bring in more money that it has in the past.
County parks & amenities improvements
In terms of county parks, park amenities and where improvements can be made, Duffett said improvements can always be made, but she would rate the parks system an eight on a scale of one to 10. As for specific improvements needed, she said she’d like hear from residents.
“I think we have great parks, great systems, great people in place that operate Smithville Lake, and the marina and the golf course,” she said. “… I think our parks and the lake, they’re some of the shining stars of Clay County.”
Johnson said he doesn’t know enough to comment on the parks system as he doesn’t take enough advantage of them as someone who lives on farm property that has a lot of park-like amenities, but that he is surprised the county doesn’t do more to promote Smithville Lake for tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.