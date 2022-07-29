polling location

Clay County Election Board seeks judges for upcoming election cycles. Polling locations, like this one in Kearney, will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

 file photo

Clay County — The election board is looking for friendly and capable election judges for upcoming elections in Clay County.

To be considered, you must be willing to disclose your political party affiliation.

To apply, go online to s1.sos.mo.gov/pollworker/signup.

