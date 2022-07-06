Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of Election 2022 coverage of contested races on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Coming print editions and online coverage in July will include candidates answering questions on issues impacting voters with online-exclusive videos of answers to additional questions.
CLAY COUNTY — Thanks to passage of the county constitution and statewide congressional redistricting, voting this primary and general election cycle may bring confusion for some voters. Election Day for the current/primary election cycle is Tuesday, Aug. 2. The deadline to register to vote in the current election was Wednesday, July 6.
“There’s a lot of confusion and we are already getting calls,” Clay County Election Board Democrat Directory Tiffany Francis told the Courier-Tribune this week.
Congressional redistricting
After the longest and most contentious debate of the previous General Assembly session, Missouri legislators finally agreed on new redistricting maps that Gov. Mike Parson signed in May. The related bill revises the state’s eight congressional district boundaries.
No change is expected in the partisan makeup of the Missouri delegation, which is currently six Republicans and two Democrats.
According to Missouri Independent, there are nine counties that shifted almost wholly or entirely into new districts. Boundaries shifted in the five large-population counties that were previously split and a new split was introduced in Boone County in central Missouri.
Clay County is part of the Fifth and Sixth districts. With redistricting, the fifth lost rural counties of Saline, Ray and Lafayette, and the lines outside Kansas City in Jackson and Clay counties shifted, impacting what is now an area represented by U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat. He is up for reelection this cycle and faces primary opposition from Maite Salazar.
The Sixth District, the state’s largest, now covers most of the area north of the Missouri River and all but the counties adjacent to the river in northeast Missouri, according to Missouri Independent. The Sixth District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican up for reelection this cycle. He faces primary opposition from Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz, John Dady and Christopher Ryan.
Missouri House Districts are also feeling the sting of change after redistricting. While minor changes to boundaries in House Districts 12, 15 and 16 will impact Clay County voters, some of the biggest changes in boundaries comes to those previously in Missouri House Districts 12, 17 and 38. Areas of Smithville and around Smithville Lake are no longer part of House District 12 and are now in House District 8. This area is currently represented by Josh Hurlbert, a Republican up for reelection. In addition, according to Clay County Election Board, a slew of voters once in Missouri House District 17, currently represented by Democrat Mark Ellebracht, will now be in House District 38. And, many of those previously in House District 38, like those around Kearney and Excelsior Springs, will now be part of House District 39. Missouri District 38 is currently represented by Republican Doug Richey, who will now shift to District 39.
House District 38 has a contested Republican primary ballot, but no Democratic contender, meaning voters will choose between Chris Lonsdale and Eben Hall to be their next state representative.
County commission
In addition to changes for representation in the statehouse, Clay County voters will be changing the number of Clay County Commissioners. With passage in 2020 of the county constitution, the number of commissioners moves from three to seven and the election is considered nonpartisan.
Voters in the Aug. 2 primary will choose one of five candidates for an at-large eastern commissioner seat that carries a two-year term from candidates James “Jim” Shrimpton, JoAnn Lawson, Scott Hayes, Noell Shull and Steve Wolcott.
Voters will also choose one from four eastern commissioner seat 2 candidates. This seat carries a four-year term. Candidates are Jay R. Johnson, Sherry C. Duffett, Lynn Spalding and Vern Windsor.
As with eastern seats, those in the western county district will pick one from western at-large candidates and one from those vying for election to the new western seat 2 position.
Western at-large candidates are Jason Withington, Josiah Bechthold and Kenneth Jamison. This seat carries a two-year term. Western seat 2 candidates are Rodney Phillips, Sharon Spero and Scott Wagner. This seat carries a four-year term.
In these commissioner elections, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, he/she will automatically be elected and no general election will be held, according to the county election board. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the general election in November. All of those elected to above county seats will receive the same compensation equal to the base pay of a Missouri House representative, $37,711 annually.
As only two men filed for presiding commissioner, Dan Troutz and incumbent Jerry Nolte, no primary election for that four-year seat will take place and both candidates will appear on the November general election ballot.
