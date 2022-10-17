Current Missouri Rep. Mark Ellebracht, a Democrat, is facing challenger Bill Allen for the election to the redistricted Missouri House District 17 seat on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Each candidate was sent a questionnaire asking the same district-related questions and allowed a 50-word limit per answer for fairness in length to both candidates. Answers longer than 50 words are cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (...) in place of the rest of the answer.
Allen declined to participate in the Courier-Tribune's voter education efforts.
District 17 covers a part of southern Liberty as well as the communities of Glenaire, Pleasant Valley, Birmingham, Claycomo and Randolph in Clay County.
If faced with voting on an issue you may personally not agree with but constituents approve of, how will you vote on the matter and why?
Ellebracht: "I will vote to respect the wishes of my constituents, as I have done for the previous six years."
What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you work to resolve it if elected?
Ellebracht: "I filed House Joint Resolutions 66 and 67 to combat the rising property taxes in Clay County and I have gone against party position to vote in support of funding the Kansas City Police Department. Those are the two most immediate concerns for the district at this time."
As the opioid epidemic continues to spread across the state, how will you work to combat it?
Ellebracht: "I have co-sponsored the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in Missouri for six years and will continue to do so."
What are your plans for improving public safety, education and infrastructure in the district?
Ellebracht: "Fully funding the Kansas City Police Department and ensuring that the department has the necessary resources to patrol the Northland; supporting the allocation of transportation funding to improve the roads and bridges that the state maintains; and voting to protect our public schools in spite of repeated attempts to bring in charter school programs."
How will you ensure you reach across the aisle and not play partisan politics to work for what is best for Missourians?
Ellebracht: "My record on this speaks for itself, I think. I never involve myself with the pettiness of identity politics and work towards solutions that I know both sides can agree upon."
Are reproduction rights and access to services in Missouri too restrictive? Why or why not?
Ellebracht: "I do not know. I have never needed to access those services and I rarely have constituents raise the issue with me personally or my office."
How will you work if elected to continue to offset the negative impacts of inflation on Missouri families?
Ellebracht: "HJR 66 and HJR 67 are both bills that would freeze property tax increases for people who are retired and will prohibit increases of more than 3% on everyone else's property taxes."
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 1 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Ellebracht: "No. If there is enough money for the state to invest in private markets, then the state needs to refund that money to the taxpayers so they can invest it themselves. The government should not be in the business of investing our tax dollars into the stock market."
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 3 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Ellebracht: "I am agnostic on this issue. I believe that recreational marijuana in Missouri is probably inevitable, but I am skeptical of this language."
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 4 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Ellebracht: "I support this amendment. The Kansas City Police Department should not be at the mercy of city council members who live south of the river and appear to be out of touch with the needs of the Northland."
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 5 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Ellebracht: "No. The National Guard is already well organized and maintained. We do not need to create a new government department to do a job that is already being done."
Why should Clay County residents vote for you?
Ellebracht: "It has been my honor to represent District 17 for the past six years and I have always worked to represent the district as a whole, not with partisanship or divisiveness, but with the kind of care and thoughtfulness that our community deserves. I have the experience to do the job well, and I have never been influenced by special interests or partisan bias. ... ."
