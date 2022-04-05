SMITHVILLE — Smithville Mayor Damien Boley and First Ward Alderman Dan Ulledahl have retained their seats for the city of Smithville based on uncertified vote totals from the Tuesday, April 5 election. Newcomer Ronald Russell will take on the Second Ward seat.
In the Third Ward, current Alderman Marvin Atkins faced no opposition and won reelection.
Out of 1,689 votes in the unofficial count for Clay County, Boley took 815 votes or 48% of the votes cast. This is his second term in the office of mayor. No votes were cast in Platte County.
“Winning the election validates the work that we are doing,” he said. “The board represents the citizens and they believe in the improvements that are being made. Voters have given me support that I will continue the right work for the next four years.”
One significant issue is shaping business and commercial growth that helps the Smithville School District.
“We can bolster them as well as shape our city,” the mayor said. “We are delivering what citizens need as well as want.”
Boley said his campaign also spoke to voters who want to continue the many plans that are underway, including strategic work on city parks, transportation and citizen satisfaction.
Ulledahl said he felt this election was challenging for the mayor and himself. He took more than 49% of the 542 votes cast.
“Being reelected means we are providing what the citizens need,” he said. “It’s important to get things done and make right decisions. We are on the right path. The board is making solid decisions that are moving Smithville forward, but not in a manner where citizens may think the city is growing too fast. It’s about making progress and modernizing the city.”
He applauded the measures to repair infrastructure and make Smithville an even better place to live and visit. Ulledahl also likes the citizen involvement and the transportation plan.
“Being a business owner with a shop in the heart of downtown Smithville, I have a finger on the pulse of what is going on,” he said. “I listen to people who use the event space that is part of the restaurant. I hear the good, the bad and the ugly. I can take their ideas forward, which helps with progressive movement.”
Newcomer Ronald Russell took 57% of the votes in the Second Ward. He thanked the voters for their support Tuesday night.
“I look forward to working with city staff and the rest of the board,” he said. “I want to keep moving on growth and continued fiscal responsibility. I want to see smart growth that offers a good place for families.”
Russell said he also wants to recognition for Humphrey and Nancy Smith, who came west with their six sons and daughter from New York state in the early 1800s to find land and build a home, ultimately settling Smithville.
“We need a celebration. We need ways to be reminded of our history," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.