Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants Missourians to be aware of changes to opening and closing dates for candidate filing for the April 2022 General Municipal Election.
Candidate filing for election, which includes school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions, has been shortened by two weeks following passage of House Bill 271. The opening day for candidates to file will be Dec. 7. The filing period will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.
“Municipal elections, perhaps, are the most important,” said Ashcroft. “It’s always inspiring to see individuals willing to run for local office and serve the people in their local communities. We want to make sure people are aware of this important deadline change.”
Election Day in April is April 5, 2022.
More details on candidates who file for local offices will be published in future editions of the Courier-Tribune, in the Courier-Tribune NOW app and at mycouriertribune.com.
