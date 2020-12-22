SMITHVILLE — Candidates who seek election to the Smithville Board of Education can file to be on the April ballot through Jan. 19.
Filing is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days the superintendent’s office is open, with the exception of Jan. 19, when filing will be open until 5 p.m. Filing will not be allowed during Christmas break of Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.
In the event the district is closed due to a COVID-19-related event, filing will be done by appointment only with appointments made by calling the school board secretary at 532-0406.
There will be two seats open in the April election, each carrying a three-year term. Ian Saxton and Wade Keifer currently hold the seats.
To be eligible, a candidate must have lived in Missouri for at least one year before election, be a U.S. citizen, at least 24 years of age and a district resident and taxpayer. New board members must complete 18.5 hours of required orientation and training within the first year of his/her term.
