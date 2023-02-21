Filing for electric cooperative board open until March 6

Any consumer-member interested in running for the PCEC board must submit their name to the co-op by Monday, March 6. To contact the co-op, email PCEC Human Resource Director Angie Kinard at angiek@pcec.coop.
Each year, three Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative Board of Directors positions are up for election at the cooperatives annual business meeting. With board members serving three-year terms, one position from each of the three service area districts - north, south and west - is up for election.
Any consumer-member interested in running for the PCEC board must submit their name to the co-op by Monday, March 6. To contact the co-op, email PCEC Human Resource Director Angie Kinard at angiek@pcec.coop.
“If a member misses the initial interest deadline, they may submit their name via petition with 15 member signatures by March 23 in order to still make it on the ballot,” states a PCEC release.
PCEC will begin annual election voting in May. Members will be able to vote online or can request a paper ballot. Members can also vote in person at the annual business meeting June 1, when results of the election will be announced.
Each director on the board receives $400 for each local meeting attended with no other benefits paid.
Platte-Clay Electric serves more than 25,000 households and 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray Counties. PCEC has offices in Kearney and Smithville.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.