Filing for electric cooperative board open until March 6

Any consumer-member interested in running for the PCEC board must submit their name to the co-op by Monday, March 6. To contact the co-op, email PCEC Human Resource Director Angie Kinard at angiek@pcec.coop.

Each year, three Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative Board of Directors positions are up for election at the cooperatives annual business meeting. With board members serving three-year terms, one position from each of the three service area districts - north, south and west - is up for election.

