HOLT — Those seeking to become an alderman or mayor in Holt can file to be on the April 6, 2021 ballot now through Jan. 19.
Both at-large aldermanic seats and the mayoral seat carry a term length of two years. Current aldermen whose terms expire in April are Alec Assel and Matt Schaeffer. Current mayor is Stewart Wells.
Filing is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at Holt City Hall, 315 Main St. City Hall will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, meaning no filing can take place on those holidays.
Candidates must be register voter of at least 18 years of age, a U. S. citizen, a city resident at the time of filing and for at least one year after election and not in arrears on any taxes.
For more details, call 320-3391.
