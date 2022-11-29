election 2023

 Metro Creative

LIBERTY — Candidate filing for those seeking office on the April 2023 ballot begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Filing ends Dec. 27. Filing is done at Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.

Liberty City Hall will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 26 and filling will be closed that day. Outside of the holiday, filing can be done during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

