LIBERTY — Candidate filing for those seeking office on the April 2023 ballot begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Filing ends Dec. 27. Filing is done at Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.
Liberty City Hall will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 26 and filling will be closed that day. Outside of the holiday, filing can be done during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Every two years, elections are held for the mayoral seat, four council seats and four honorary positions. The next municipal election will be held April 4, 2023.
Current seats with expiring terms are held by Mayor Lyndell Brenton, First Ward Councilman Paul Jenness, Second Ward Councilman Greg Duncan, Third Ward Councilman Kevin Graham and Fourth Ward Councilman Michael Hagan.
For those interested in running for mayor or city council, requirements are to be a citizen of Missouri; at least 21 years of age; a person who has resided in Liberty city limits for two years preceding the election date; be a registered voter in Liberty; and be a residents of the ward in which a candidate seeks election.
The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmen four years. Compensation is $4,800 per year for the mayor and $2,400 per year for councilmen.
In addition to the mayoral and council seats, there are also four honorary positions that are open for election every two years. Those interested in filing for the honorary positions of city clerk and city treasurer must hold the same qualifications as outlined for councilmen. Candidates for the honorary auditor or constable positions must be registered and qualified voters in Liberty.
Compensation for these positions earn $1 for each year served.
