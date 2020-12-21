CLAY COUNTY — Candidate filings for April 2021 elections to special road district seats throughout Clay County are open through Jan. 19
Filing for the position of Gladstone Special Road District No. 3 commissioner, Kearney Special Road District commissioner, Liberty Special Road District No. 5 commissioner, North Kansas City Special Road District No. 9 commissioner is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay County Election Board office, 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty.
All seats carry a three-year term.
Those who file will be listed on the April 6, 2021 ballot. For more details, call the election board at 415-8683.
