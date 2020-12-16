SMITHVILLE — Candidate filing for one of each of the city’s three aldermanic ward seats in the April 2021 election is open through 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
The three aldermanic seats, one each in First, Second and Third Wards, each carry a two-year term. Those seats are currently occupied by Melissa Wilson, John Chevalier and Jeff Bloemker, respectively.
Candidates must be 21 or older and have filed required campaign finance disclosure reports and a financial disclosure statement for political subdivisions before filing for candidacy. Candidates must file to be on the ballot in person in the clerk’s office of Smithville City Hall, 107 W. Main St. Filing is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays until the filing deadline of Jan. 19. Filing is not open on holidays when City Hall is closed. These closures include Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more details, call City Hall at 532-3897.
