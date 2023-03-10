Vote checkmark

On Election Day, Tuesday, April 4, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live election results will be published on the Courier-Tribune’s social media accounts.

SMITHVILLE — Those casting votes in Smithville’s Second Ward election April 4 will have three names on the ballot to choose from. The winner will serve a four-year term. Candidates are former Alderman Melissa Wilson and newcomers John Wallace and Scott Allen. Allen told the Courier-Tribune he dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the ballot as he did not withdraw in time to have it removed.

Melissa Wilson explains for voters why she is best the candidate for Smithville's 2nd Ward on the April ballot.

To help educate voters on where candidates stand on issue impacting them, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. The following are Wallace’s and Wilson’s responses, printed in alphabetical order of last name. Because Allen dropped out of the race, he did not return responses. More answers to questions from those who participated, including one done via video format, are attached to the online version of this story at MyCourierTribune.com/news/election_news. Wallace did not record a video response.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

