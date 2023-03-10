SMITHVILLE — Those casting votes in Smithville’s Second Ward election April 4 will have three names on the ballot to choose from. The winner will serve a four-year term. Candidates are former Alderman Melissa Wilson and newcomers John Wallace and Scott Allen. Allen told the Courier-Tribune he dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the ballot as he did not withdraw in time to have it removed.
To help educate voters on where candidates stand on issue impacting them, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. The following are Wallace’s and Wilson’s responses, printed in alphabetical order of last name. Because Allen dropped out of the race, he did not return responses. More answers to questions from those who participated, including one done via video format, are attached to the online version of this story at MyCourierTribune.com/news/election_news. Wallace did not record a video response.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Wallace: “Residents trust leaders to make decisions based on what is best for them and the city. Leaders must be fiscally responsible when it comes to decision making and spending the residents’ money.”
Wilson: “Elected leaders have a responsibility to listen to the residents to identify needs and formulate a plan to meet those needs. The best tools used to identify those needs are community surveys and one-on-one discussions with the residents.”
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Wallace: “To ensure that the voice and wishes of the residents in Ward 2, City of Smithville, are heard by the city council. Residents want recreation for both adults and youths as well as better maintenance of city and neighborhood streets.”
Wilson: “Continued efforts to improve all city infrastructures. Infrastructure, specifically water, sewer and roads, has always been a major concern of mine.”
How can the city work to bring and pay for more community events and amenities for families older children/teens?
Wallace: “Identify what is wanted by the residents and work towards achieving those goals. Ensure all spending is necessary and prudent. Bond sales or responsible tax diversions are a possibility to raise funds for larger projects such as a recreation center.”
Wilson: “The city could work alongside other local organizations – two examples, Smithville Main Street and Smithville Community In Action – to plan and promote community events geared towards older children/teens. The recently passed sales tax for park/rec/storm water could be used to add amenities to our local parks as well.”
What businesses would you like to see added to the city and how will you work to attract them?
Wallace: “Manufacturing businesses and/or distribution centers that not only add tax revenue, but decent paying jobs, which then adds additional revenue and improves quality of life. Attracting businesses can be done by reaching out to businesses in current growth mode. Our city is a great place to live and work.”
Wilson: “At a minimum, a 24/7 urgent care and more independent retail stores for basic needs like clothing/shoes. I would work with the city’s EDC to hopefully set up meetings with area hospitals for urgent care and work alongside other aldermen/planning and zoning to create an environment to attract retail.”
Do you support the ballot proposition of adding an additional 3% sales tax on retail sales of marijuana in the city? Why or why not?
Wallace: “Yes, I support the tax. Recreational marijuana use is a choice. If you choose to use this product, you should pay an additional tax. I believe there will be costs associated with recreational marijuana use to our city and we will be able to recoup those costs.”
Wilson: “Yes, the law allows for it. The added revenue could allow for current city funds allocated to law enforcement to be reallocated to other needs.”
