JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions, including one Northlander on Friday, Feb. 25.
Thomas Brown, Kansas City North, was appointed to the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners.
Brown served as the chief of staff for the Office of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves for nearly 15 years. Prior to joining Grave's office, he served as the Clay County Western District Commissioner and was the chief executive officer of the Hays Companies.
Brown is currently a member of the St. Luke's Health System Board of Directors and Tri-County Mental Health Board. He was named Northlander of the Year by the Northland Chamber of Commerce in 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Missouri Southern State University.
