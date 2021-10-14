Residents who live in the Holt Community Fire Protection District of Clay and Clinton counties will be asked to vote on a tax levy to fund district operations on the November ballot.
The question reads, “Shall the Holt Community Fire Protection District of Clay and Clinton counties, Missouri be authorized to levy an additional operating tax levy of not more than $0.35 per $100 assessed valuation to provide funds for the operation of the district?”
According to district leadership, if passed, the added tax will cost a district patron with a $185,000 residence about $96.81 annually and about $23 annually for a person with a $20,000 vehicle.
Funds would pay for equipment and personnel. For more information, visit holtfire.org/2021-tax-levy-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.