Holt fire district tax effort fails by narrow margin

HOLT — A tax levy increase that would have been used to increase staff by one fire crew member for Holt Community Fire Protection District failed to receive voter approval by a slim margin Tuesday, June 2.
The district asked residents in its service boundaries in Clay and Clinton counties, which extend beyond Holt city limits, to authorize an operating tax levy increase of $.35 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Based on uncertified results from election authorities, voters in Clay County approved the measure by a margin of only five votes with 113 approving and 108 voting against. In Clinton County however, 94 voters said "no" to the measure while 60 voted for it, which ultimately determined the measure's failure.
News of the Tuesday ballot effort loss came less than 12 hours before crews with the fire district responded in the early morning hours Wednesday, June 3, to a major structure fire that resulted in a residence being a total loss of property off Northeast 288th Street in Clinton County. All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
"We are disappointed. We never would have asked for a tax increase if it wasn't absolutely, positively necessary," said fire district Chief Robert Looper Wednesday, June 3.
