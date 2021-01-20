HOLT — Voters in the city of Holt will several options to choose from on the April ballot as two filed for the open mayoral seat and six filed for two at-large aldermen slots on the April ballot. All three open seats carry a two-year term.
Those who filed for the city’s top elected seat are Leon Clifford and Betty Garton. Current Mayor Stewart Wells did not file for reelection.
Filing for the two open at-large aldermanic seats are: Waneva Smith, Robert Borushko, James Misner, Michael Blankinship, Tommy Waters and William Heishman.
More candidate details including biographical information and where they stand on issues will be published in future print editions of the Courier-Tribune, online at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
To get your questions for candidates answered, email them to news@mycouriertribune.com with “April election question” in the subject line, tweet us @myCTnews or message us on Facebook @MyCourierTribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.