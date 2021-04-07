HOLT — Voters in Holt city limits elected restaurant owner Betty Garton as the next mayor. Garton, who has experience as a former alderman, bested fellow former Alderman Leon Clifford, according to uncertified election results from Clay and Clinton counties Tuesday, April 6.
In Clay County, Garton garnered more than 66% of the vote with 43 of the 65 votes cast. In Clinton County, Garton took an even larger percentage of the small number of votes cast, claiming nearly 95% of the 19 total votes.
Aldermen race
In the aldermanic race, of the six candidates vying for office, top two vote-getters Thomas Waters and Waneva Smith came out on top. In Clay County, Waters claimed the most votes with 38 of the 111 cast. Smith claimed 26 votes.
In Clinton County, Waters also captured the most votes with 39% of the 31 votes cast while Smith came in second with 29%.
Mayor and aldermen in Holt serve two-year terms.
