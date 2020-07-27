Incumbent Rep. Noel Shull, a Republican who has served eight years as the Missouri House District 16 state representative, chose not to refile for election to the seat. Missouri House District 16 represents parts of Clay County including parts of Liberty and Kansas City North.
The two candidates who did filed for the seat are Republican Chris Brown and Democrat James Shackelford. As neither face opposition on the Aug. 4 primary ballot, the pair will move on to face one another in the November general election.
More details on the two candidates will be printed ahead of the November election in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune.
