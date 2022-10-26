stock_voteflag
Metro Creative

SMITHVILLE — Missouri House Rep. Josh Hurlbert took office in January 2021 and his current term ends in January 2023. Due to congressional map redistricting, the House district he represents moved from Missouri House District 12 to 8. Hurlbert, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger, Alyssa Dial, for election to the seat on the November ballot.

District 8 is a large district that covers the northern portion of the Smithville, the Smithville Lake area and Trimble as well Gower, Plattsburg, Lathrop and Holt.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.