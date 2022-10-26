SMITHVILLE — Missouri House Rep. Josh Hurlbert took office in January 2021 and his current term ends in January 2023. Due to congressional map redistricting, the House district he represents moved from Missouri House District 12 to 8. Hurlbert, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger, Alyssa Dial, for election to the seat on the November ballot.
District 8 is a large district that covers the northern portion of the Smithville, the Smithville Lake area and Trimble as well Gower, Plattsburg, Lathrop and Holt.
Each candidate was sent a questionnaire asking the same district-related questions and allowed a 50-word limit per answer for fairness in length to both candidates. Answers longer than 50 words are cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (...) in place of the rest of the answer. Candidates’ answers are listed by alphabetical order of last name.
If faced with voting on an issue you may personally not agree with but constituents approve of, how will you vote on the matter and why?
Dial: “As a representative, we are elected by the people. Therefore, I will always take my constituents’ thoughts into account, while also being guided by my own morals and perspectives.”
Hurlbert: “I know I cannot and will not be able to please every constituent on every issue. However, in a republic like the U.S., the people elected me to research and listen to all sides of an issue and make what I feel is the best decision for the district.”
What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you work to resolve it if elected?
Dial: “I believe one of our biggest issues is our education system. I will work to fully fund public schools while making sure the funds are going to all schools equally.”
Hurlbert: “The 8th District, and the Northland in general, is poised for tremendous growth. The biggest issue is pursuing policies that encourage and promote that growth and allow the Northland to become a regional leader in the KC metro.”
As the opioid epidemic continues to spread across the state, how will you work to combat it?
Dial: “Addiction is a disease, and where the legislature has failed before was treating the problem like it didn’t exist. I will meet those affected by opioid abuse where they are, putting them in a position to grow from their past and become a productive member of society again.”
Hurlbert: “As synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to pour over our borders, we’ve seen dramatic increases in drug overdose deaths, especially over the past two years. I will continue to fight to make sure our first responders have access to life-saving treatments like naloxone while we wait for more secure borders.”
What are your plans for improving public safety, education and infrastructure in the district?
Dial: “The common denominator in the issues we see today often boil down to one factor: funding. As a legislator, I will work to fully fund all systems we already put in place to help Missouri citizens.”
Hurlbert: “I have voted in favor of preserving funding for the KCPD, to fund schools at record levels, provide school choice to families that can’t afford the best education for their child and for increasing funding for our roads and bridges while lowering every family’s state income taxes.”
How will you ensure you reach across the aisle and not play partisan politics to work for what is best for Missourians?
Dial: “I understand where I live, and polarization within politics is at the highest it has been in decades. I will work with anyone who can help me make productive change happen.”
Hurlbert: “The Northland is known to have a delegation in the Missouri House that works well together and furthers the best interests of the Northland, most recently in the bipartisan effort to secure $30 million to build a new Northland Career Center and further workforce development training for our region.”
Are reproduction rights and access to services in Missouri too restrictive? Why or why not?
Dial: “Yes. The constitution grants everyone the right to privacy, and I believe that applies to abortion-seeking women as well.”
Hurlbert: “No child is a mistake to be discarded as inconvenient. Every child deserves their shot to make an impact on our world. I support Missouri’s laws that ban abortions except in the case of the mother’s life being in danger.”
How will you work if elected to continue to offset the negative impacts of inflation on Missouri families?
Dial: “I believe we should start with helping those most affected. This means fully funding the Medicaid expansion that passed in 2020 as well as looking into tax breaks for families hurt badly by inflation.”
Hurlbert: “The disastrous policies coming from Washington have raised the price of everything while making the dollars you work hard for purchase less and less. I supported the recent-passed income tax cut, the largest in Missouri’s history, letting hardworking Missourians keep more of their hard-earned dollars.”
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 1 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Dial: “Yes. This would give a large influx of cash to municipal governments who need it the most.”
Hurlbert: “Yes. This measure will allow the state treasurer to better invest our tax dollars and bring a better return for taxpayers – an estimated $2 million a year increase.”
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 3 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Dial: “Yes. While I can see the drawbacks of legalizing marijuana, I believe the benefits outweigh the negatives. Benefits like a huge influx of tax dollars as well as ending the racial inequities within marijuana arrests and convictions.”
Hurlbert: “No. You can have a reasonable position on the legalization of recreational marijuana use, but this is not it. We have already seen a botched roll out and serious lack of transparency of the medicinal marijuana system. Now we want the same people in charge of recreational usage? No thanks.”
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 4 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Dial: “No. This amendment is based on a false narrative that police forces across the country are trying to be defunded by their leaders. I would much rather see Kansas City gain local control over their police department rather than even more controlled by the state legislature.”
Hurlbert: “Absolutely, yes. Last year, Mayor (Quinton) Lucas went around the Northland city council members’ backs in an illegal attempt to defund the Kansas City Police Department. This amendment makes sure the Kansas City City Council cannot do it again by fixing police funding at 25% of general revenues.”
Do you support Constitutional Amendment 5 on the ballot? Why or why not?
Dial: “Yes. I fully support our National Guard and putting them in their own department would help with cutting through the red tape of another department that has no effect on them.”
Hurlbert: “Yes. This measure will streamline Missouri National Guard efforts by pulling it out of the Department of Public Safety and making the Guard its own separate entity.”
Why should Clay County residents vote for you?
Dial: “I’m real. I am a single mom who was a teacher and has devoted her life to making sure other peoples’ lives are better. I am an empath and would legislate with my constituents always in my mind.”
Hurlbert: “I have fought for a safe and thriving Northland, focusing government on the things it should be doing, like roads and bridges, while cutting $1 billion in income taxes to eliminate the waste it shouldn’t. The Northland is better because of these efforts and I would appreciate the voters’ support.”
