SMITHVILLE — Republican State Rep. Josh Hurlbert said he is humbled and honored that voters in Clay and Clinton counties voted to send him back to Jefferson City. He now serves as in House District 8.
Last year, prior to redistricting, Hurlbert served District 12. This will be his second term as he continues to serve Smithville in the General Assembly.
Hurlbert took both counties with more than 65% of the votes cast, based on uncertified returns. In Clay County, he took 6,863 votes, or 67%, of the votes cast. Challenger Alyssa Dial took 3,431 votes or 33%. In Clinton County, Hurlbert captured 3,314 votes, or 71%, to Dial's 1,366 votes or 29%.
"I'm very happy tonight that the radical left agenda is not a part of the state," he said. "I'm glad the county surtax passed and that Dr. Bill Allen will be joining me in Jefferson City."
Hurlbert said voters also want to see a "small government agenda" along with a safe and thriving Northland.
"Parents are worried about education and I want to help empower parents," he said. "It may take the form of more school choice options as another school could be a better fit for some kids."
On Wednesday, the Republicans headed to Jefferson City for the party caucus and leadership elections. Hurlbert said he looks forward to continuing serving on several committees. He has served on General Laws, Transportation, Workforce Development committees and the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight.
"I look forward to serving Clay and Clinton counties," he said.
