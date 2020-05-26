SMITHVILLE — Incumbent Marvin Atkins is challenged by Jerry Stewart for election to a Third Ward seat on the Smithville Board of Aldermen. Each candidate was asked questions submitted to the Courier-Tribune by voters. Answers were video recorded and the following is a transcript of responses.
What areas of coronavirus recovery are most important for the city and how will you, as alderman, help lead those efforts in your community?
Marvin Atkins: “I think as far as the recovery goes, I personally want all the citizens and shop owners of Smithville, and all the surrounding areas, to safely get back to life and business as usual. What is most important right now is that we all still, as a community, still continue to follow the recommendations provided by our city and our health county officials. But as we open, we all need to use common sense.”
Jerry Stewart: “Well, as far as the recovery, I think that we should follow the (World Health Organization) guidelines and the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. And that is, using a mask wherever we go and social distancing and just take the recommendations that’s been given to us and follow through on it. I realize that many people, they don’t like that, they think, ‘I don’t have it. A lot of people, I know that they don’t have it. So why should I be restricted from just doing whatever I want?’ Well, that sounds good on the surface, but it is a known fact that people are dying from the coronavirus. They’re fine one day and the next day they aren’t. So, in order for us to show empathy to our own family and to others, we want to try to keep it to a minimum by following the guidelines.”
As alderman, how will you help draw business to Smithville and what kind of businesses would you try to attract? Why?
Atkins: “Smithville is currently creating a long-term strategic plan based on extensive citizen surveys. Smithville is also still undergoing many combined meetings with the citizens, school district and the city management in order to produce this final plan to set the goals, set the timelines, make the steps and procedures to accomplish these goals. Smithville needs to attract all kinds of businesses. We need to have the businesses that we always drive out of Smithville to go to to make our purchases. If we get our city to be the one-stop shopping center, then it will help produce the amenities that the citizens are also wanting.”
Stewart: “I was thinking about the different kinds of businesses that we have. Of course, there’s retail. Any of our kids in high school or other people that don’t have experience in other areas can easily go out and get them a retail job or restaurants. I mean, when that opens back up, of course, and a lot of people making tips can make pretty good money. So they choose that as a career, and there’s nothing wrong with that. So we want to attract all those kinds of businesses, and in order to support all these businesses — retail, and restaurants and things — we have to have a good customer base. That is people that have the money to go out and spend. So we need to draw all kinds of people to live in this community. We need to have residential developments. It’s going to help our tax base. It’s going to help to attract businesses, retail. And then, as far as land owners, we want to find out what they want to do with their land.”
What amenities do you think Smithville could work to provide for residents? And how would you suggest the city pay for such projects?
Atkins: “Well, when you got almost 9,000 people here, there are about 9,000 different things everybody wants and most of them are good, but again, it is vital that we continue to develop the strategic plan, which will include all the recreation and social amenities that are suggested by our citizens. Part of that planning and goal is to determine what is actually needed for each amenity and how much has to be funded, and not just to build it, but to be able to successfully operate it and maintain it for the future. Ultimately, the voters are going to decide all of this.”
Stewart: “When I grew up in a little town, a suburb of Fort Worth, they had a recreation center that I liked to go to. It had tennis courts, it had volleyball courts and had a gymnasium where we could go and play basketball as kids. Back then, they didn’t have lots of gym equipment like they do now or they didn’t have a swimming pool, but I could go up to. (It) wasn’t far from the Riverside community swimming pool, which was very nice as a kid growing up. I could go up there and swim during the summer all I wanted to and I could walk to it, which was great. And I really enjoy that. So those are some amenities that city of Smithville could provide to our residences. Now, the YMCA, they provide a really nice recreation center to communities. So if we have the customer base, encourage them to put one here, so let’s try to do that.”
One of the pillars moving forward in the strategic plan is establishing affordable housing for those with lower income levels. Do you agree affordable housing is needed? If elected, how will you work to make it a reality?
Atkins: “Smithville, like every other city, is in much need of affordable housing. We’re a very diversified city and we need it to maintain. I feel that affordable housing is very much needed in Smithville. As most, if not every, urban populations are increasing rapidly, we have no choice. They are increasing and we need to be ready for the support of these newer families coming in. This more affordable housing is for people of all ages and all money, as far as money-making. Lower wages is a big issue; essential teachers, first responders, shop workers, food workers, all these people. We all have to have a place to live. We all have to have a place to stay. I will assist by following our strategic outline in the strategic plan that does identify this need for housing.”
Stewart: “Well, as far as how, I believe we already have a lot here. So there’s a website from HUD that shows how they identify areas that are underserved and that they’re going to help investors and real estate developers bring in those kinds of things because they can make money on it. So, of course you want them to do that. But honestly, I think the best way to do it is bring good paying jobs to this area through the restaurants and help people get to work that can. Those that can’t then, well, HUD’s gonna recognize that and try to bring underserved areas with those kinds of affordable housing, but not just Smithville, but other communities around us. Trimble also has that; Farley, you name it. So I don’t know how much more we need.”
If asked to serve on a committee as an elected official, which committee would you prefer and why?
Atkins: “I’m more than happy to serve on any of the committees, they’re all outstanding committees. And I feel I could contribute to any of them. Our mayor is doing an outstanding job right now on maintaining the right purpose from the alderman for the right need. I’ll graciously follow his recommendation to whatever committee he deemed and I’m really needed to be on. Again. I’m happy to serve on any committee because this is my hometown, too. I live here, I work here most of the time and I want to do my part of developing Smithville for our future.”
Stewart: “I was looking up the different committees. I guess you have an administrator search committee. Don’t know how good I’d be at that. If they wanted me to be on that, I guess I’d do what I could to find them an administrator, people with experience and someone with experience with what we, as a community, want to bring to Smithville and want to bring that experience here; someone who is willing to come here, too. Who wouldn’t love parks and recreation, right? I mean, that’s fun. So yeah, I’d love to be on parks and recreation. I’m sure you have John (Chevalier, another alderman) that’s already there on that committee and I surely don’t want to bump him off. I like John, he’s a good guy. Then you have the economic development. And so maybe that’s something I’m interested in, economic development, because I’m coming from Fort Worth. I mean, I saw that happen in the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s until I moved to Tulsa and then got transferred here to Kansas City.”
What do you think the city of Smithville can do better and why?
Atkins: “One of the things that’s always been a concern to me — I’ve been here about 20 years, and I’ve seen our newspaper come and go. With no daily benefit of a weekly newspaper or a daily newspaper that’s pretty much for Smithville only, we tend to have a hard time being able to communicate with the citizens of Smithville. Facebook is not a safe and reliable tool and it’s not a good place to do serious business. I still think we need to develop a communication system where we are protected for two-way conversations and without the fear of reprisal and with easy accessibility for all. Communication is a big word to say, but getting it done in these time and ages is a little bit more difficult.
Stewart: “Well, I just retired back in October and so honestly, I didn’t really get into what Smithville as a community was doing. I just lived here, I went to Price Chopper. So, seen a lot of good things happen and I pretty much just accepted what happened. I’m living here so I’m not gonna complain a lot. I got on a couple of Facebook pages with Smithville and did find that there is a lot of people that like to complain. And so I think as a community, people that are complainers probably need to find a way to be more accepting of others and be conscientious and to be compassionate and empathetic with others and not be critical, not be pretty much a smart aleck.”
