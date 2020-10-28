LIBERTY — Current Missouri House member Mark Ellebracht, Democrat, is seeking his third term as the District 17 representative, which includes parts of Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Kansas City and Claycomo. He is facing Republican challenger Brandt Vircks on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Each candidate was sent a questionnaire asking the same district-related questions and allowed a 50-word limit per answer for fairness in length to both candidates. Answers longer than 50 words are cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (...) in place of the rest of the answer. The answers are listed in alphabetical order by candidate last name.
Missouri voters approved Clean Missouri, a constitutional amendment, in 2018 that included state redistricting and ethics changes. Now voters will take on the issue again this November. Do you support the new Clean Missouri effort on the November ballot? Why or why not?
Ellebracht: “I believe that the law voters approved in 2018 should be enforced as should any other law passed by voters. Unfortunately, before the voter-approved law went into effect, the legislature approved a ballot proposal that would reverse much of what voters approved in 2018. It was wrong of the legislature to do that.”
Vircks: “There are elements which I am in support of and others where I would defer from the voters. Reducing campaign contribution limits and lobbyist gifts overall are both good steps. However, there are pros and cons to both the nonpartisan demographer versus the bipartisan commission. I will rely on the voters in my district to see which route they see as best.”
Gov. Mike Parson cut $12.3 million from the public school funding foundation formula. Higher education took a hit with $46.3 million in combined cuts from community colleges and universities. The governor said the state’s economy was ravaged by the coronavirus. In light of the pandemic, how would you recommend education be funded going forward?
Ellebracht: “Moving forward, we must pass the Wayfair Tax and devote these funds to public education. This would help preK-12 schools and higher education. Additionally, we must make smart development incentives that create future revenue sources for public education. We must stop the expansion of charter schools and end state funding for tuition tax credits, scholarship tax credits and vouchers.”
Vircks: “Many of the provisions that we need to fund our education system are in place, they just need to be fully implemented. One such example is to ensure that revenues from the Missouri lottery are not supplanting normal budget appropriations, but are rather additions to the total.”
Roads and bridges continue to need repairs throughout the state. How should the state address infrastructure needs in the coming year?
Ellebracht: “Missouri (Department of Transportation) has done an excellent job prioritizing the necessary projects that the state must address based upon both urgency and traffic flow. Despite budget cuts, the DOT continues to do more with less and our district will continue to enjoy improvements for those roadways under state maintenance.”
Vircks: “As mentioned in the previous question, our state’s economy took a significant toll this last year, and as such, our budget for next year will certainly be tight. As such, we need to focus infrastructure efforts on those items that need immediate attention, especially when it comes to public safety.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Missouri hard, resulting in thousands of deaths and more than 166,000 reported cases since the pandemic began. How would you rate the state’s response and what would you advocate to change, if anything, if you are elected?
Ellebracht: “Throughout the pandemic, we needed leadership at all levels that was committed to public safety not partisanship. We needed clear and concise guidelines with reasonable expectations. If we had the leadership we needed, that focused on our public safety and provided reasonable guidelines and expectations, regardless of partisan allegiance, the pandemic might have been over by now.”
Vircks: “Pretty good overall, especially considering the diversity of communities throughout the state. Improvements I would implement would be to give more direction to our county public health centers, so that they can more freely spend the funds they received from the state to help combat the virus.”
