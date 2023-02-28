LIBERTY — Incumbent Kevin Graham faces challenger Todd Blair for election to Liberty's Third Ward City Council seat on the April ballot.
To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting taxpayers, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. For fairness in length to all, each was asked to limit responses to 50 words per question. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. In addition to questions below, candidates were asked to record an answer to an additional question via video: Why are you the best candidate for this elected position: Graham participated in the video recording, but Blair declined.
How do you define the role between elected leaders and residents?
Blair: "Elected officials should always have their residents' best interests as a top priority."
Graham: "I believe local government is the best level of government in our country. This is because our elected leaders and residents are neighbors. My job is to listen to my neighbors, and this happens at council meetings, but also at Hy-Vee, high school football games and coffee shops."
What is your No. 1 goal if elected?
Blair: "First responders are my No. 1 priority. Fiscal responsibility, to make sure our local tax dollars are spent properly and not wasted, is a very close second."
Graham: "My priorities are pretty simple: Focus of public safety, police and fire; infrastructure, roads and basic services; quality of life, parks; and the future of Liberty."
Should the city take ownership of the cemetery land that includes the Confederate monument and remove the monument? Why or why not?
Blair: "No. The city should not be wasting the citizens tax dollars on lawsuits trying to remove the 'Confederate monument.' It is part of America's history. Right or wrong, it is our history — leave it alone. Is it even city property? Quit wasting our tax dollars."
Graham: "The case is about figuring out who owns the monument. It has been nearly three years since the issue first came up and nobody has come forward with proof of ownership. The case should go forward until ownership is established."
Do you oppose TIFs on residential property? Why or why not?
Blair: "If TIFs are a way to help Liberty residents get affordable residential housing, then I would support helping our families be able to purchase homes."
Graham: "I can’t say that I would categorically oppose any residential TIF, but it would have to be an exceptional project with a clear need for a TIF for me to consider it."
Will you vote “yes” on the ballot question to add 3% city sales tax on retail marijuana sales in the city?
Blair: "Frankly, my personal voting record is private, and that is every citizen’s right."
Graham: "Yes."
How can the city work to bring and pay for more community events and amenities for families with older children/teens?
Blair: "Liberty has wonderful family events such as Fall Festival and Fourth Fest. Our families also have excellent Parks & Rec. programming and outstanding school-related social events. Businesses and residents can continue to come together to offer new events in the future as well."
Graham: "The first thing I would like to see is the Parks Department bring back concerts on the Square. I think there is also a need for a new swimming facility in the city."
What businesses would you like to see added to the city and how will you work to attract them?
Blair: "More small businesses, by helping provide services that best fit their needs. It has also been brought to my attention that Liberty is in need of more affordable housing for families as well as seniors."
Graham: "Liberty is a great place to live, work and play. Liberty should continue to attract jobs for our citizens. Liberty is also positioned as an entertainment destination in Clay County. The mayor, council and staff are constantly, and often successfully) recruiting businesses that meet these needs."
