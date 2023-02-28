election 2023

 Metro Creative

LIBERTY — Incumbent Kevin Graham faces challenger Todd Blair for election to Liberty's Third Ward City Council seat on the April ballot. 

To help provide voters information on where candidates stand on issues affecting taxpayers, questionnaires were sent to each candidate. For fairness in length to all, each was asked to limit responses to 50 words per question. The following are their answers, printed in alphabetical order of last name. In addition to questions below, candidates were asked to record an answer to an additional question via video: Why are you the best candidate for this elected position: Graham participated in the video recording, but Blair declined.

Incumbent Kevin Graham shares why he believes he is the best candidate for Liberty City Council's Third Ward.

