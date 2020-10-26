CLAY COUNTY — Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Democrat, seeks to retain her state seat and faces businessman Mickey Younghanz, a Republican, for the job in the November general election.
The Missouri Senate District 17 covers Liberty, North Kansas City, Gladstone and parts of Kansas City North.
Each candidate was sent a questionnaire asking the same district-related questions and allowed a 50-word limit per answer for fairness in length to both candidates. Answers longer than 50 words were cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (...) in place of the rest of the answer.
Candidate responses are published in alphabetical order by last name.
Missouri voters approved Clean Missouri, a constitutional amendment, in 2018 that included state redistricting and ethics changes. Now voters will take on the issue again this November with Amendment 3. Do you support the new Clean Missouri effort on the November ballot? Why or why not?
Arthur: "I strongly oppose Amendment 3. It is a blatant effort by political insiders to rig the system and allow politicians to draw their own districts to hold power. While I support a lobbyist gift ban, this is a brazen attempt for the GOP to gerrymander districts to keep super majorities."
Younghanz: "I support the new Clean Missouri effort on the November ballot. I think redistricting should be done on an impartial basis with both parties allowed input. I support strong ethics requirements to limit undue influence of special interests in elections."
Gov. Mike Parson cut $12.3 million from the public education foundation funding formula. Higher education also took a hit with $46.3 million in combined cuts to community colleges and universities. The governor said the state’s economy was ravaged by the coronavirus. In light of the pandemic, how would you recommend education be funded going forward?
Arthur: "Budgets are about priorities, even in a pandemic. After cutting education, the governor took $15 million in coronavirus funds that could have gone to schools and instead spent it on tourism. Going forward, Missouri schools should be fully funded, and special interest projects should be where we make future cuts."
Younghanz: "Bonds should be issued to provide additional funding for education. Personal taxes should only be raised as a last resort."
Missouri could be approaching a teacher shortage. How, if anything, should the Senate help in recruitment and retention efforts?
Arthur: "The high cost of college coupled with low wages leads to a Missouri teacher shortage. To make sure we have excellent educators in every classroom, the state should raise teacher pay and fund a program to forgive student loans for education graduates who commit to teach in Missouri schools."
Younghanz: "Just as we should support our law enforcement officers, we should support our teachers. I support raising teacher salaries to be as high as possible. Our teachers should receive increased compensation for the difficulties of teaching during the pandemic."
Roads and bridges continue to need repairs throughout the state. How should the state address infrastructure needs in the coming year?
Arthur: "Missouri roads are primarily funded through our gas tax and federal dollars. Missouri voters have repeatedly rejected raising the state’s gas tax. Therefore, the best option for fixing Missouri’s roads and bridges without deepening our state’s debt is for Congress to pass a robust and comprehensive national infrastructure bill."
Younghanz: "Clay County has been blessed with many good state roads and bridges that benefit our communities. Missouri should consider charging out-of-state commercial carriers extra to help maintain our highways. We should have state standards that encourage Kansas City to rapidly repair street pot holes and clear ice and snow from our neighborhoods."
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Missouri hard, resulting in thousands of deaths and more than 166,000 reported cases since the pandemic began. How would you rate the state’s response and what would you advocate to change, if anything, if you are elected.
Arthur: "Missouri has not done a good job responding to the pandemic because Gov. Parson has downplayed the virus, discouraged masks and ignored health experts’ advice. To our west in Kansas, 15 counties with mask mandates reduced coronavirus case numbers. Missouri should follow suit and implement a statewide mask policy."
Younghanz: "Missouri has done a good job of balancing the need of our city and farm communities regarding mask wearing and social distancing. Every effort should be made to reopen our small businesses. The coming vaccines should be taken after medical advice whenever possible."
