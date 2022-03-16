SMITHVILLE — When voting in the April election, voters in Smithville’s mayoral election will have three names from which to choose one candidate to represent them as mayor.
Incumbent Damien Boley faces challengers Mary Ann Becker and Ali McClain for election to a two-year term.
For fairness in length to all, candidates were asked limit answers on issues questions to 50 words each. In addition to coverage here, extended coverage including videos of each candidate explaining why they think they should be elected and answers to more issue questions is available at {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/” target=”_blank”}MyCourierTribune.com.
Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
Do you believe that TIFs should be granted to corporations for land that is not blighted?
Becker: “Any TIF needs to be carefully evaluated and the terms need to be negotiated responsibly and in a manner that is most beneficial to the taxpayers of the community.
Boley: “No.”
McClain: “No, TIFs average about 23 years in duration. Corporations get the tax break, not residents. TIFs should only be used to assist developers with street, sidewalk and sewer costs. TIFs are a burden on the residents, fire protection district and schools. They should be issued judiciously.”
Should the police department be improved in terms of transparency and communicating data and information to the public? If so, how?
Becker: “Without our own news station or print newspaper, I feel our police department does a great job with their strong social media presence. They keep the citizens notified of up-to-date information regarding our city as well as surrounding communities.”
Boley: “Yes. The police department continues to make improvements in reporting data to the public. The board receives regular reports on crime stats and the department provides social media updates. Most cities are facing staffing shortages and we have made strides in closing the gap by offering scholarships to the academy.”
McClain: “No, Smithville Police Department’s Facebook page is updated regularly. Smithville Police complete an After Action Report for significant incidents; hence, the transparency is already in place. State-of-the-art technology would help ensure better flow of information to the public.”
If elected, what would you do to improve and grow animal services like Megan’s Paws and Claws animal shelter in the community?
Becker: “I would suggest a thorough assessment of the needs at Megan’s Paws and Claws Animal Shelter. I also support their efforts to raise money through fundraisers and outside resources.”
Boley: “As mayor, I have personally donated to Megan’s, helped with adoption events and ensured funding of the shelter. One of my proposals for our next budget year is to add an animal control officer. I am currently working with a group of citizens to start a 501©3 for the shelter to be able to receive additional donations.”
McClain: “The Smithville water department is pulling double duty with their regular jobs and the Smithville animal shelter. It needs a full-time animal control officer. I would increase their budget. Grant money needs to be sought out. We need to partner with veterinarians willing to volunteer for the public good.”
Do you support a multimillion dollar plan for improved parks and recreation? Why or why not?
Becker: “If this question is regarding more parks, ball fields or trails, I would support them if there were grants available for them. I would also support a community center with a pool for our citizens and swim team, especially if there were resources to assist in the funding also.”
Boley: “Yes, I do. Our voters passed a half-cent sales tax in 2020 to improve our parks and people visit Smithville for outdoor recreation. Our youth and adult recreation programs have grown, and we need to invest the money generated by the sales tax into our parks.”
McClain: “No, I do not support a multimillion project right now. Projects need be tabled until this record inflation is under control. Future projects may be revisited when the residents are less strained financially, especially where new taxes are concerned.”
Should city employees be required to live in city limits? Why or why not?
Becker: “Although it is ideal that a city employee live within the city limits, I feel it is not a realistic requirement for a city of our size because it could limit the pool of qualified applicants.”
Boley: “No, Smithville wants to attract and retain talented employees. The majority of our community does not work in Smithville and we would not have the vibrant community we have if their employers had that requirement. We as elected officials provide direction to city employees and represent the citizens.”
McClain: “No, city employees should have the option of where they chose to live. We also get a greater pool of applicants by not limiting ourselves geographically. A first responder’s conscience should dictate where they live for a quick response in an emergency.”
How can a mayor help to stop division and strife in a small community?
Becker: “The mayor needs to set a positive tone that filters down to the community. Having an optimistic attitude and being approachable, available, caring and encouraging is important. Listening to people and treating them equally and with respect can also go a long way.”
Boley: “As mayor, I have provided opportunities for involvement including our citizen-based strategic plan, which led to our parks improvements and Main Street group. Leading through change will not always make everyone happy, but we do our best to include everyone in the process.”
McClain: “Communication is vital. The mayor should have an open door policy and be approachable. Time should be set aside for concerns from the community and have a Q&A session during one of the bimonthly aldermen/mayor meetings. Bring back small-town community events to encourage Smithville pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.