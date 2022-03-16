About Mary Ann Becker

Number of years living in city limits: 24 in total

Educational background, including any degrees earned: Graduated Smithville High School, studied commercial art for 1 year, studied graphic design and ancient civilizations for 3.5 years, Bachelor of Arts degree in church leadership

Occupation: Owner of Sew Sweet Alterations for 22 years

Social media/website contact info related to campaign: Mary Becker for Mayor of Smithville on Facebook

Prior civic and/or governmental public service experience that aids your ability to serve: Smithville Lake Festival Committee, Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce, Smithville Main Street District, attending Board of Alderman regular meetings and work sessions, Megan’s Paws & Claws Fundraising Committee, City of North Kansas City Community Center

Have you ever been employed by the city? If so, in what capacity and when did your employment end?: Not by this city