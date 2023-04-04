SMITHVILLE — Voters in Smithville’s First Ward re-elected Dan Hartman as alderman Tuesday, April 4, based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board.
Hartman won 62% of the 443 votes cast or 275 votes to challenger Kristine Bunch’s 37% or 163 votes.
“It’s exciting to know that the voters approved of what we’re doing and we’re just going to continue to move forward in Smithville and focus on the infrastructure and the economic development. And, at the same time, we’re really trying to uphold the way of life here because so many people want to see progress but also want to maintain that small-town feel,” Hartman told the Courier-Tribune after his win Tuesday.
In the city’s Second Ward, former Alderman Melissa Wilson came out victorious, taking 57% or 228 of the 399 votes cast. Challenger John Wallace took 31% or 122 votes while race dropout Scott Allen claimed 12% or 47 votes.
Wilson thanked voters for once again putting their trust in her.
“I think their vote of support shows that they want to continue the forward progress that the city’s made over the last several years and that I can continue to be a part of that for them,” she told the Courier-Tribune after election results came in Tuesday. “I think we need to continue to attract commercial and industrial growth to our city. We need to offset and balance the residential population and growth, which is great, but we need to look at increasing the commercial that is available as that is taxed at a higher rate than citizens to help with the finances of the city.”
Marijuana sales tax
In addition to electing aldermen, Smithville voters who cast ballots in the April election overwhelming approved adding a 3% sales tax to citywide recreational marijuana sales. This tax will apply only to recreational sales, not medical.
In an interview before the election, Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said based on estimates from Missouri Municipal League, $150,000 in tax revenues is projected to be generated per outlet per year if voters approve the added tax. Smithville has one dispensary.
“Funds will go into the general fund, but they will be accounted for and reviewed separately on an annual basis,” she said. ”Staff anticipates tracking that separately and use will be determined annually through the budget process.”
